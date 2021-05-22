Supporting local small businesses was a concept heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and something local leaders are hoping sticks around.
Today, Grottoes will host its first Small Business Saturday in hopes of encouraging residents to support neighborhood shops and business owners.
While Small Business Saturday is typically held in November, Mayor Jo Plaster said hosting the event early is a good way to kick off the spring season.
“It is pretty clear to me our local businesses have struggled through this entire COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges to work with all the restrictions imposed just to keep their doors open,” she said. “With a lot of restrictions being lifted, there is no better time than the present to show our support for our local businesses than right now.”
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a shopping alternative to Black Friday to support local stores, which compete against big-box stores and online retailers.
This year, the annual event celebrated nationwide will take place on Nov. 27.
Throughout today, residents and visitors will be able to participate in Small Business Saturday while also being entered into a prize drawing.
“This is our first push to do something like this,” Plaster said.
Plaster said those who visit a small business will be able to enter their name into a drawing to win three prizes — tickets to Grand Caverns, pool passes for the Grand Caverns Pool and as a grand prize, a fountain cave tour at Grand Caverns. The drawing will happen today or Sunday morning.
Freda May-Stein, owner of 6th Street by Freda, announced on Facebook she will offer an additional 10% off purchases if a visitor shows a receipt or proof of purchase from any other locally owned business in Grottoes during Small Business Saturday.
Businesses participating in the event include Ace hardware, Aspen Treasures, Ciro’s Flying Pizza, Exxon, Grand Caverns, Herby’s Food Store and Deli, Lil’ Gus’s, 6th Street By Freda and Woodfire Oven.
Outside of those participating, there are also more than 30 small businesses located within the town.
Plaster said the idea of hosting a Small Business Saturday in Grottoes came before she held a position on town council and between her time serving and the COVID-19 pandemic, it became a “now more than ever” idea.
“As we make our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more vital to let our business owners know that the town of Grottoes backs businesses and we want to support them by highlighting their services,” she said.
Plaster said she hopes to see Small Business Saturday become a recurring event, adding that it is an opportunity for residents to support and encourage business prosperity and growth.
“Patrons, let these businesses know that you support them by coming out to shop, tour and dine in Grottoes,” she said.
