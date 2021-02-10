Three years after Grottoes Town Council passed an ordinance to allow short-term rentals, it will consider amending the ordinance during its meeting in March.
Interim Town Manager Joe Paxton said Town Council has called for a joint public hearing on March 8 for the discussion of allowing short-term rentals in business, or B-3, zoning areas.
The current ordinance only allows short-term rentals in areas zoned low-density residential, residential and residential limited.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Tuesday, Paxton said council is considering amending the ordinance after a request for a short-term rental within the B-3 zoning district came up recently.
“B-3 only allows for a bed-and-breakfast, but not short-term rentals,” he said.
A short-term rental is a residence or room that is typically listed on vacation rental websites, such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway.
To have a short-term rental in Grottoes, residents must apply for a special-use permit to rent a space in their home. A business license also has to be obtained for short-term rental properties, and a 2% transient occupancy tax must be paid to the town by the property owner.
Paxton said the amendment will not change the short-term rental policy, only adding an additional zoning district to the ordinance.
The town’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the amendment, according to Monday’s meeting agenda.
Council also had a lengthy discussion regarding the town manager search with The Berkley Group.
The Berkley Group is a local government consulting firm that offers experts specializing in various roles of local government administration and departments.
Paxton, a consultant with The Berkley Group, only works for the town on a part-time basis, and his contract expires on April 15.
Monday’s discussion focused on framing a search document for the consulting firm to follow when looking for candidates, Paxton said. Town Council is planning to conduct interviews with town manager candidates by the end of March or early April.
An advertisement for the position is expected to be released next week, Paxton said.
