All four candidates for the Mount Crawford Town Council election agree that some sort of moderate growth is necessary as the town progresses into the future.
Come Election Day on Nov. 8, voters will choose between incumbent council members Bobby Taylor, Toni Ray and Tasha Hoover, and former longtime mayor Alfred Cook.
The four seek three seats on the Town Council. Mount Crawford voters cast ballots at the town's municipal building, 779 S. Main Street.
Taylor, 44, a project manager and estimator at Waco Inc., said some of council's accomplishments during his term include the creation of the comprehensive plan, its boat launch project, and "navigating through growth."
"Moderate growth is what we're looking for," Taylor said, noting that the majority of residents want the town to stay small but not stagnant.
Taylor also said he'd make sure residents get a voice regarding decisions council considers.
"A lot of things are coming, and we want to make sure every resident has a chance to voice their opinion," Taylor said.
Like Taylor, Hoover, a driver manager at 10 Roads Express, said she is running to be involved in the town. Hoover, 56, said she is firmly on the side of controlled growth.
"We need growth ... but we have to manage and control it," Hoover said. "Not the other way around."
As a former member of the town's Planning Commission, and through her work on the comprehensive plan, Hoover said she recognizes that growth and zoning are topics that need to be addressed.
"I want to be involved and have a say in how the town progresses in the future," Hoover said.
If reelected, Ray, 65, said she'd try to get some life back into the town with some new ideas and projects. She spearheaded the LTC Merritt "Bud" Walls bridge renaming in honor of the late council member, as well as a Stuff the Bus event in memory of former council member Donna Trobaugh. She said she also played a part in jump-starting a town tree-lighting event.
"I want to make Mount Crawford noticeable, and let people know I'm there for them," she said.
Ray, a bookkeeper at Valley Structures of Virginia, said she'd also keep an eye on the town's growth and make sure it doesn't "grow too fast." She would encourage public involvement and input on growth-related decisions, along with other issues in town, she said.
"I love for people to come out and say what's on their mind," she said.
Cook has served on council, either as a council member or mayor, for more than 32 years. He lost the 2020 mayoral election by three votes.
"I feel like some things are going in the wrong direction," Cook said when asked why he's trying to get back on council.
Cook, 67, a "semi-retired" truck driver, said the town should grow at a "moderate" pace. If elected, he would like to see the town undergo an audit -- something he's pushed for years, he said -- and more accountability for town administration.
He said that for now, the space off of Parsons Court proposed for a 211-unit town home development should remain for conservation use and not be rezoned.
"If I'm elected, I'll do the best I can to serve them," Cook said. "I'm not there for a name, and I never have been. The town is my best interest."
Current council member Neal Dillard is running unopposed for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Dennis Driver is not seeking reelection.
Dillard, 64, recently retired from Awana Clubs International, said the town has made great progress under Driver's leadership, citing council's work on the comprehensive plan and the boat launch. His vision is to continue preserving the small-town life in Mount Crawford while balancing "slow-planned growth."
"I just look forward to continuing the trend that we've set, and looking to the future that Mount Crawford is a pleasant place to live and meeting the needs of its residents," Dillard said.
