In an normal year, Valley Fitness in Harrisonburg would see a surge of people rushing to the gym to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions to get into shape.
But, unsurprisingly, this is not a normal year and Valley Fitness is not seeing that surge, owner Val Holmes said.
“Last year wasn’t going to be typical and this year isn’t either,” Holmes said.
Gym memberships usually see a dramatic surge as many “impulse buy” or use the new year as motivation to get in shape. But with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, those numbers just aren’t there.
It’s been hard on Valley Fitness, a full-fitness gym that has been open since 1983. And it will continue to be hard, Holmes said. Although the owner now, Holmes started out as an instructor in 1983 and has been a part of Valley Fitness since its beginning.
And this is a time when people could use gyms more than ever, Holmes said. It’s hard to work out at home, and for many being quarantined at home has meant eating more and exercising less.
But it’s a storm Holmes plans to weather this year and with the hope that the arrival of two vaccines will normalize the country as 2021 unfolds.
“This is a bump in the road for us,” Holmes said. “I haven’t been in this business since 1983 to let this break me.”
Unlike Valley Fitness, Rocktown CrossFit does not normally see a bump in memberships at the start of the year.
“Our rush tends to be late spring, right before summertime,” said Lauren Black with Rocktown CrossFit. “So, for us, this year has been pretty consistent with other years, or it’s too early to tell if we are getting a rush that we normally don’t get.”
Rocktown CrossFit has just over 100 members, Black said.
