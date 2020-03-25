Hayley Daubert was only 9 years old when she moved to Rockingham County from Pennsylvania, and she brought her interest in 4-H along with her.
Run by Cooperative Extension, 4-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States and has allowed nearly 6 million students complete hands-on projects in areas including health, science, agriculture and civic engagement, according to its website.
For Hayley, now 15, it was a way for her to get involved in the agriculture industry and make friends.
“I had a friend in 4-H who showed dairy cows and made T-shirts, and as an 8-year-old, I wanted to join,” she said.
Living on a dairy farm, Hayley had a particular interest in participating in the dairy cow shows. Since joining 4-H, she has become a member of the Rockingham County 4-H Dairy Club and serves as the club's secretary.
While being a part of 4-H, Hayley, a student at Turner Ashby High School, said she has been able to show dairy cows and goats at the Rockingham County Fair and the State Fair of Virginia, participate in judging and community service.
“Every year we pack shoe boxes, help serve meals and help with Relay For Life,” she said.
When the fair comes into town, Hayley has been able to take home a number of awards, including Junior Premier in 2018 and Senior Premier in 2019.
“It was a fun experience,” she said. “It was fun to win a bigger award last year.”
With the 2020 Rockingham County Fair coming up in August, Hayley has already been putting in the work to get her and her new calves ready to go.
Outside of fair season, Hayley attends monthly meetings with her 4-H club and as secretary, takes notes, prepares the minutes and helps to plan programs for younger 4-H members, such as how to give a presentation.
With her seven years of experience in 4-H, Hayley said being in the club has helped her to grow as a person and become more involved in her community.
“There are so many opportunities through 4-H,” she said. “I moved here when I was 9 years old and so I was new, but through 4-H, I met a lot of new friends and we are all officers together now. It has been a really fun program.”
Hayley said one of the misconceptions of 4-H is that you need to live on a farm to be involved.
“In Rockingham County, it is very agriculture and livestock focused and people may think you have to have a farm to be involved, but you don’t,” she said. “There is photography, cooking and sewing, creative arts. ... You don’t have to have livestock to show because you can show other animals like rabbits and chickens.”
Hayley said she recently started getting into the photography aspect of 4-H on top of her dairy cow and goat show experience.
Hayley encourages those interested in joining a 4-H club to reach out to their local Extension Office to get started.
