Less than two weeks ago, 2-year-old Asher Harris got to ring a very important bell.
At the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville on June 13, surrounded by doctors, nurses and family, Asher’s ring signified something more: His cancer scans were clear.
“It was really special to see how big of a village Asher had behind him,” his mom, Meghan Sizemore of Harrisonburg, said. “It means a lot.”
Asher was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare form of cancer, less than two years ago. The cancer caused lesions and tumors on his spine.
Asher was diagnosed on Sept. 2, 2020, 17 days before his first birthday. But the family knew something was wrong in July 2020, when Asher had a stiff neck.
Initially, doctors dismissed Asher’s stiff neck, and said it was common. It eventually got to the point where Asher could not turn to his left or lift his left arm.
After a few weeks, the family took Asher to U.Va. Medical Center for X-rays and a CT scan. The scans showed tumors all over Asher’s spine. Doctors would need to perform a biopsy.
“Always be an advocate — it took Asher months to be diagnosed,” Sizemore said. “We kept pushing for answers and were always getting a second opinion.”
Sizemore posted updates on Asher’s condition on a Facebook page titled “Asher Brave.” The page currently has nearly 1,000 followers.
During the journey, Sizemore’s family, friends, community members and even people she did not know would reach out and offer support, prayer and financial assistance.
“We’ll never forget how the community came together,” she said.
In 2021, Asher continued to receive treatments every three weeks. The family posted on Facebook that while Asher still had some lesions on his spine and skull, doctors believed the lesions were nonactive.
Sizemore recalled a feeling of “scanxiety” — a term used for feeling uncertainty and worry before a medical test — in the days leading up until June 13. Once the scans showed nothing changed, it was an immediate feeling of relief and happiness, Sizemore said.
“At times, sometimes I questioned my faith,” Sizemore said. “A lot of people would reach out and, say, give me Bible verses. It reminded me of my faith.”
Sizemore said Asher always stayed positive during treatment and never lost his hair. Despite being through so much, a stranger could never tell that Asher had cancer, Sizemore said.
“You never know what battles people are fighting,” Sizemore said.
In six months, Asher will go back to Charlottesville for doctors to perform an MRI near his brain. Sizemore expressed gratitude to those who have supported the family.
Asher started day care this week in Harrisonburg, and Sizemore started a new job in Dayton.
“I’m excited for him to be a little 2-year-old,” Sizemore said.
While the Facebook page, “Asher Brave,” documented Asher’s experience, it also raised awareness for childhood cancer. Although Asher got to ring his bell, Sizemore remembers those who were unable to.
“Cherish every moment because you never know,” she said. “You don’t.”
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.