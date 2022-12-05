This week, 85 refugee families new to the Valley will be receiving Christmas packages, including clothes, games and toys.
Village to Village, a Harrisonburg nonprofit, is running its yearly Refugee Christmas Collection this week, which delivers holiday packages to local refugee families.
This year’s event will be assisting the most families the organization has seen. Last year’s event helped 20 families.
Village to Village works with Church World Services to welcome refugee families to the Valley year-round.
Christmas packages will include coats, hats, scarves, gloves, as well as a book and toy for children, Heidi Dove, director of Village to Village, said. Each family, whether it’s two people or 12, will receive a game and baked goods. Families will also be allowed to pick out gifts from an “extra” bin, Dove said.
“It might be pajamas, it might be snow boots for the kids,” Dove said. “… but it’s things we don’t have 400 of.”
Out of the 85 families set up for assistance this year, around 40 are Ukrainian families, Dove said. Refugees coming over from Afghanistan also contributed to the high number of families signed up this year.
On Monday, donated items will be loaded into a tractor trailer and double-checked to make sure everything is there. Later in the week, volunteers will pack up gifts and deliver them to families by Saturday, as a welcome to the community, Dove said.
Village to Village tries to pair up refugee families with similar volunteer families, Dove said.
“If a family has children, we try to partner them with a refugee family that also has kids,” Dove said.
On Friday, Dove was going to buy the last 20 coats she needed to complete the Christmas packages. Most donations come from people in the community or churches.
Village to Village accepts donations on the second Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re still going to be needing coats and toys and things to facilitate families that are just coming,” Dove said.
Village to Village began in May 2016 after several service trips to Guatemala, according to its website. The group also works in Moldova, Paraguay and Africa to provide clean water, basic necessities, after-school programs and more to those communities.
Around four years ago, Village to Village decided it wanted to have a local presence, Dove said the organization partnered with Church World Services and started doing Christmas packages for refugee families.
During the pandemic, Church World Services asked Village to Village if it would be willing to move in refugee families that just arrived to the area.
The government gives new families a living stipend for their first few months here, which is typically used for rent, utilities and medical needs, Dove said. Village to Village helps set up their house and provide linen, kitchen items and any other household items they might need, so they won’t have to use their stipend money.
“A lot of them are so overwhelmed, they’re super grateful,” Dove said.
