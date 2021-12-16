It may be a mild weather week in the Shenandoah Valley, but winter weather could be around the corner and with that comes inclement weather days for school divisions.
Although virtual learning may turn out to be a solution for students not being able to travel to school this winter, school divisions have built in snow days to their calendars, just as they do every year.
Rockingham County Public Schools includes three days of banked time for missed school days. After that, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, in consultation with the School Board, decides how days are made up. The 2021-22 calendar includes 15 teacher work days that could be used to make up snow days.
School divisions usually have flexibility in when and if they make up snow days because while the Virginia Department of Education requires a certain amount of time that students have to be in school, that can be in days or hours. A school division can require either 180 days or 990 hours.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is basing its requirements on hours this year. But due to the extension of the exigency plan, hours are projected to be tight this year. The exigency plan is meant to take pressure off of students and teachers by shortening the school day by an hour.
As a result, elementary school students are projected to be in the classroom 1,004 hours, middle school students 1,033 and high school students 1,001.
These numbers don’t leave much wiggle room for snow days. Therefore the Harrisonburg School Board has listed and approved a number of makeup days if inclement weather occurs.
The approved makeup dates are:
• Jan. 19, currently a teacher workday
• Feb. 11
• April 1, currently a teacher workday
• April 15 and 18, currently division holidays
• May 3, currently a division holiday
• June 8 and 9, change early release to full
• June 10, currently a teacher workday
Missed days will be made up in that order if needed.
