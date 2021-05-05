A public hearing for a proposed one-bedroom inn off Spotswood Trail was postponed to Thursday after an Elkton Town Council work session recessed Monday.
The work session and public hearing were set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, but shortly after 5 p.m. Mayor Joshua Gooden informed the Daily News-Record that the meeting was postponed due to not having a quorum.
With Town Council scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget, the work session and public hearing were moved to that day.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 at the Elkton Area Community Center.
During the meeting, residents will be able to voice comments or concerns on a special-exception permit for the Bridge House Inn located in the 15000 block of Old Spotswood Trail.
The request comes from Stephen and Leah Napotnik, who are seeking to remodel Elkton’s former ice house from the 1800s into a livable cottage.
The Bridge House Inn will be a one-bedroom accommodation with a full bath, kitchen, living room, cathedral ceiling, central heating and air, Wi-Fi and cable. The kitchen will be equipped with an induction cooktop, oven, fridge, freezer, microwave and bar.
A stay at the inn is projected to cost $79 a night, according to a town staff report.
The inn can accommodate up to two guests.
During a meeting on April 19, council approved scheduling the public hearing for the proposed inn in a 4-2 vote, with council members Jay Dean and Steve America in opposition.
Council also approved setting a second public hearing to amend the town code to allow a motel, motel court, motor hotel, lodge or inn as a special exception.
The hearing was approved unanimously.
Other items from Monday’s agenda moved to Thursday’s meeting include the discussion of rental space and parking lot paving at EACC and using the upstairs portion of the Jennings House, home to town offices, as a public works shop.
According to the work session’s agenda packet, the town received three proposals for the EACC parking lot paving. The work includes milling and paving more than 5,000 square feet with asphalt and striping the parking lot to its existing layout.
The town received proposals from Asphalt Paving in Harrisonburg, Smith Paving in Grottoes and the S. L. Williamson Co. in Charlottesville.
Following the discussion, council will review the proposed budget for FY21-22 and host a closed session relating to personnel performance and consideration of the acquisition of real property for a public purpose.
