A proposed 4-acre solar farm behind Massanutten's water park facility has been delayed, for now.
A county official said Friday that Great Eastern Waterpark LLC's request to merge two master plans to allow a solar facility has been postponed until the June 7 meeting of the Rockingham County Planning Commission. It was originally scheduled to be considered by commissioners May 3.
The postponement was due to the applicant needing more time, according to Rachel Salatin, the county's planning director.
Massanutten Resort is owned by Great Eastern Resort Associates. The proposed 4-acre large-scale solar farm would be behind Massanutten Resort’s indoor water park, a representative from Massanutten told the Daily News-Record.
— Staff Reports
