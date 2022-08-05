The Broadway man facing a reckless driving charge after a fatal crash in June has a court date set for next month.
According to online court records, the preliminary hearing for Robert Addison Smith, 72, is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
On June 8 at about noon, Smith was driving his Ford Bronco on Va. 259 when he struck a 1996 Honda motorcycle attempting to turn left on Winsinger Drive, police said.
The motorcycle driver, David W. Bruce, of Timberville, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Bruce, 54, was wearing a helmet.
Smith was not injured in the crash, police said, and was wearing a seat belt.
Reckless driving is a class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.
-- Staff Report
