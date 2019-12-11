GROTTOES — For the last six years, the Blue Ridge Heritage Project has been leading the effort to honor residents who were displaced for the creation of the Shenandoah National Park with monuments across the region.
With seven of eight monuments completed, founder of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project Bill Henry asked Grottoes Town Council on Monday if the town would consider hosting the final monument to represent Augusta County.
“We are not looking for money, but a site for our final monument,” Henry told council.
So far, standalone stone chimney monuments have been placed in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Warren and Rockingham — all of which formed Shenandoah National Park.
To provide assistance with finding a location for the monuments, each county started a committee to oversee the project. The Augusta County committee has identified Grottoes’ Grand Caverns Park and Waynesboro city parks as possible locations.
Grottoes Town Council voted to approve of Grand Caverns being a possible location, 5-0, with Councilman David Raynes absent.
“The presentation to the Grottoes Town Council brought our first invitation,” Henry said. “Once Waynesboro decides on whether to extend the same kind of invitation, the committee will evaluate the potential sites and make a decision.”
Henry said once all the monuments are complete, he would like to develop a driving tour around Shenandoah National Park to allow those interested to see all of the monuments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.