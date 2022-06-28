KEEZLETOWN — While she was home-schooling her kids, Lana Plume, of the Morgantown, W.Va., area, introduced them to an old-fashioned activity each year — like blacksmithing or making jams and preserves.
In the subtle magic of Monday morning’s mist in Keezletown, Plume, her daughter Haley and friend Amy Strosnider, who are vacationing locally, trailed through a segment of Hickory Hill Farm’s 3.5-acre blueberry patch to collect ripe, large blueberries to take home, freeze and use for baking projects throughout the year.
“Jam will taste so much better with these than berries you would buy at the store,” Strosnider said. “We are always looking for local stuff that we can’t do at home and support local farmers.”
With over 3,000 individual Northern highbush blueberry plants in a dozen varieties that ripen at different points in the season — which lasts from mid-June to mid-July — Hannah Johnson, who owns Hickory Hill Farm with her mom, Margaret Wenger Johnson, said this year has been an excellent season for the fruit, with a yield that’s sensitive to climate issues, like late, hard frosts and in last year’s case, a hail storm.
Hannah Johnson estimated the total yield this year will be in the neighborhood of 10,000 pounds — a full crop. It was a relief after the past two years, the owners said, because they had half a crop due to hail last year and 5% to 10% yield in 2020 due to a hard late frost.
Blueberries are finnicky in general, the owners said, and they don’t use pesticide.
“As far as peak picking for ‘u-pick,’ it’s right now for the next two weeks,” Johnson said. “The bushes are loaded.”
With no late frost or hail this year, the plants — which may have some stored energy to produce since they haven’t been able to — are yielding a bumper crop, Johnson said.
Trailing through the rows of tall Northern highbush blueberries — a species that grows between 6 and 12 feet tall — the branches bent down due to the weight of the clusters of fruit, seeming to offer their berries to kids or anyone low to the ground.
“In Maine, you’re picking blueberries down here,” Johnson said, crouching low to the ground. “You stand up and pick them like a tree. They have bigger berries than the low bush ones.”
Demonstrating how to gently remove only the ripe blueberries from the bush, Wenger Johnson said she and her late husband Samuel Johnson opened Hickory Hill Farm in the late 1970s.
They planted some of the first rows of berry bushes in the 1980s, some of which still stand among the rows stretched to the edge of sight.
“The people who come [say they] have a positive experience,” Wenger Johnson said.
Grant Bentz joined Hickory Hill Farm over a decade ago, as a crop and field manager. Bentz said this year’s harvest is one of the most productive blueberry seasons he’s seen.
With Bentz’s help, Wenger Johnson and Johnson said, their plants have been more productive.
There is no set schedule for picking your own berries at Hickory Hill Farm. If a lot of people come and pick one day, the farm will likely close the field to pick-your-own the next day.
In the old days, Wenger Johnson and her husband — founders of the original Harrisonburg Farmers Market back when it took place in a parking garage — would set their voicemail on their landline phone each day with the updated schedule.
The best way to keep up on when pick-your-own blueberries is happening is to visit hickoryhillfarm.wordpress.com, where the schedule is updated regularly, the owners said. Johnson said the offering has expanded in the past eight years.
“It seems like that was sort of when people became really interested in the agro-tourism stuff and the trend was coming along. Also that was right around when the blueberry patch started being more productive,” Hannah Johnson said.
Hickory Hill Farm is at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market throughout the season on Saturdays. It will have blueberries at least through mid-July, the owners said, and other crops for the rest of the season, including Concord grapes later in the summer.
Monday at the farm was quiet, with only the sound of roosters crowing from a distance and the trickling of rain. The Johnsons said that on sunny days, their small parking area becomes filled with cars and customers flock to the fields.
Buying 5 pounds of blueberries each, the three ladies from Morgantown got a bulk discount. Dumping them from the white plastic bucket into a large cardboard box, Plume decided to return to the field for just a few more berries, since this would be her supply for the whole year.
“You can never have too many,” Plume said.
