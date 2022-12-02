For a local actress who grew up in Hinton, seeing wholesome, holiday-themed movies on the Hallmark Channel was more than just a simple TV tradition.
After the handsome actors delivered their lines and the end credits rolled through the screen with the names of the casting directors, Caitlin McAvoy, who studied musical theater at James Madison University, now 29, was taking notes.
“I thought, ‘I need to find them, and I need to connect with them if I actually have any chance of actually making this dream come true,’” McAvoy said.
A lifelong dream to act in Hallmark Christmas movies, McAvoy’s wish finally came true this year when she acted in not one, but two TV Christmas movies. McAvoy hit the TV screen first on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with the premiere of “Christmas at the Greenbrier” on Fox Nation streaming service and then on the Hallmark Channel with the premiere at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 of new flick “A Holiday Spectacular.”
Getting T-shirts and “ugly Christmas sweaters” that said “My Christmas wish is to live in a Hallmark movie” and “parent of a future Hallmark movie star,” McAvoy recorded the “reveal” of when she told her family she was going to be in a Hallmark movie.
“I have the most supportive family in the world, and I attribute any little bit of success to them, truly,” McAvoy said.
McAvoy, who currently works in Roanoke at the Mill Mountain Theater, got to join her mom Amy dad Tim and brother Tyler on Thanksgiving for the premiere “Christmas at the Greenbrier.” She went to the West Virginia resort for filming in July, McAvoy said, after filming “A Holiday Spectacular” with Hallmark in February in upstate New York.
“It was so fun to be in 90-degree weather and see all Christmas all the time,” McAvoy said of filming in West Virginia. “It was an extremely uplifting, exciting, beautiful experience.”
In “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” which is available for streaming on the Fox Nation platform, McAvoy plays Santa’s elf, who helps reunite a couple of lost lovers played by Alicia Leigh Willis of “General Hospital” fame and Josh Murray at the West Virginia resort.
“It was really sweet,” McAvoy said, about watching the premiere with her family. “I knew when my part was coming but they didn’t. Watching them recognize me, there was a lot of jumping up and down and my mom definitely cried.”
McAvoy’s scene in “Christmas at the Greenbrier” is featured one minute and 50 seconds into a segment of “Fox & Friends” of an interview with Willis.
McAvoy, who is currently starring onstage as Lila in a production of “Holiday Inn” at the Mill Mountain Theater, in Roanoke, said a large part of her career has been stage acting. When the pandemic hit in 2020, McAvoy said, live theater opportunities dried up “overnight.”
McAvoy also collaborated with her brother Tyler McAvoy to create “Libby,” an award-winning documentary short that premiered in March. The opportunity came to sign up for Zoom acting classes with Hallmark casting directors, McAvoy said.
Through that experience she eventually auditioned for Hallmark movie “A Holiday Spectacular.”
“I got a call from casting that said they really liked me,” McAvoy said. “They decided to write me in a role so I could be in the film.”
McAvoy worked alongside notable actors in “A Holiday Spectacular” about Maggie, a young woman played by former Glinda, the Good Witch, of Broadway’s “Wicked,” Ginna Claire Mason, who puts her high-society life on hold to join the Rockettes dance group in New York City in the TV movie.
“I was taken into the fold of this cast,” McAvoy said, which includes the accomplished singer and performer Ann-Margret, who danced with Elvis in “Viva Las Vegas,” Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady on ABC sitcom, “The Brady Bunch” and Derek Klena, of Freeform show “Pretty Little Liars.”
McAvoy plays a waitress in “A Holiday Spectacular,” which will play on the Hallmark Channel Saturday at 10 p.m., Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. It is also streaming on the Peacock app. For more showtimes, visit the Hallmark Channel’s website.
“Throughout the film they spend time at this little diner,” McAvoy said. “I provide them all sorts of yummy baked goods and a little bit of life advice.”
At Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre, McAvoy is playing Lila in Irving Berlin’s 1942 musical “Holiday Inn.” The show runs through Dec. 23 and tickets are on sale online at millmountain.org.
Her third production with Mill Mountain Theatre, McAvoy has also been in productions of musicals “West Side Story” and “A Chorus Line.”
McAvoy said playing Lila is “very apt” after a year of traveling for Christmas movie filming.
“I am a one-track mind gal,” McAvoy said of her character in the live show. “I want to be a Hollywood star and nothing is going to get in my way.”
“Oh, it’s so fun,” McAvoy said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.