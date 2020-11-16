A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources that highlights Rockingham County’s Trissels Mennonite Church, home of the oldest continuously functioning Mennonite congregation in Virginia, was dedicated Sunday afternoon.
The brief ceremony began at 2 p.m. at the site of the marker, which is located on the west side of Va. 42 where it intersects with Trissels Road. A crowd of about 30 gathered to see the marker unveiled despite the blustery weather.
Speakers during the ceremony include John-Allen Ennis, chair of the Trissels church council, Pastor Harold Miller, Elwood Yoder, a history teacher at Eastern Mennonite High School who is authoring a history of the Trissels congregation, and Randall Jones of the Department of Historic Resources.
Yoder spoke at length about the history of the Mennonite community in this area and the establishing of Trissels Church, using his teaching pointer as a guide.
The original Trissels Church was constructed around 1823, adjacent to a cemetery with graves dating from the late 1700s. A second sanctuary replaced the first one in 1900, and in 1950 the current church opened, replacing the prior building.
Sermons at Trissels were delivered in German for several decades after the church’s founding.
The sponsors of the Trissels Mennonite Church marker covered its manufacturing costs. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources, which has the authority to designate new historical markers, approved the marker in December 2019.
The text of the marker says: “Mennonites first entered the northern Shenandoah Valley about 1730 and settled in present-day Rockingham and Augusta Counties by the 1770s. They initially worshipped in private houses. The original Trissels Church (also known as Brush Church) was constructed ca. 1823 two miles southwest of here, adjacent to a cemetery with graves dating from the late 18th century. Trissels is the oldest continuously functioning Mennonite congregation in Virginia. Sermons were delivered in German for several decades. A second sanctuary replaced the first in 1900, and a third opened in 1950. The cemetery later expanded onto the sites of the two earlier churches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.