When Max Dennison lit the black candle one Halloween night, the quaint town of Salem, Mass., wasn’t the only place the witchy Sanderson sisters put a spell on.
As a mysterious post made its way to Elkton’s Facebook page, residents and Town Council members are left unaware of who canceled the showing of the film "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween Movie Night — and there’s no magical cat named Thackery Binx to save them.
When the sun began to rise Tuesday, the events of Monday’s Town Council work session became locked in a spell book as a clear story was unable to be told.
On Facebook, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the Walt Disney Pictures classic "Hocus Pocus" was a “primary topic of conversation” and the movie was deemed “inappropriate.”
The movie is based in Salem, Mass., and tells the story of teenager Max Dennison accidentally freeing a coven of evil witches after exploring an abandoned house with his sister Dani and new friend Allison. With help from a magical cat, the kids steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
The film was scheduled to be shown during the town’s Halloween Movie Night on Oct. 23, but was apparently canceled due to the film not being suitable for Elkton Area Community Center to air.
“The community center staff apologizes to all families that were looking forward to attending this event,” Lunsford said on Facebook.
Efforts to reach Lunsford regarding the movie screening’s cancellation were unsuccessful.
Council member Steve America said Tuesday that council “never voted to stop the showing of that or any movie at the community center,” adding that there was a discussion about "Hocus Pocus," but the cancellation appeared to be “another political move to get attention.”
The post was uploaded around noon Tuesday and has since received hundreds of comments voicing opposition to the cancellation.
America said Tuesday he had no idea why Lunsford announced the cancellation of the movie other than to make a “political statement.”
“I was just as surprised as anyone else when I saw on Facebook that the movie was canceled,” America said. “It was my understanding that we were going to be given a choice of movies to choose from to show for the public. I can’t stress enough how disappointed I am with the manner that this situation was handled.”
Mayor Joshua Gooden declined to comment to the Daily News-Record, but replied to several comments made on the Facebook post, including a one that said council member Margaretta Isom and America were against the film.
Gooden replied saying the “names listed were who deemed the movie inappropriate,” and no formal vote was taken since it was a work session.
America said in an email that he was going to suggest the town show a movie suitable for younger children first and then "Hocus Pocus" after that, but was unsure why Lunsford canceled the showing without further discussion.
By 5 p.m., the post received more than 250 comments, 161 reactions and 222 shares.
In other business, Town Council also discussed possibly making a donation to Elkton Area United Services and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham to assist with their “budget shortfalls” due to COVID-19.
“Town Council agrees that both organizations provide a valuable service to the our community and we hope to be able to assist in some fashion,” Lunsford said prior to the "Hocus Pocus" cancellation post.
Sandra Quigg, Boys and Girls Clubs executive director, said Tuesday that before the days of COVID-19, the Elkton club served roughly 80 to 90 youths per day. Quigg said program fees charged for each child to attend generate 30-38% of the club's revenue across the board.
But with COVID-19 continually impacting the academic school year, Quigg said the nonprofit went from serving 300 children to 150.
“That severely decreases our revenue to the tune of roughly 20%,” she said.
For the Elkton club specifically, the revenue loss per month comes close to $4,000 to $5,000.
If council were to make a donation to the club, Quigg said it would offset those losses.
“We are thankful for all donations,” she said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has three locations in the county, one in Elkton and the others in Timberville and Grottoes.
Most recently, the organization was awarded a $5,000 grant through the county’s small-business grant program, as well as an additional $4,150 grant.
Town Council will further discuss the donations during its next meeting.
