WEYERS CAVE — Jessica Hall will be the first to admit that she suffers from seasonal affective disorder, which is a mood disorder that occurs at the same time every year, usually in the winter months.
As the owner of Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave, going from frolicking in rows and rows of flowers during the spring and summer to seeing the flower fields dried up for the season can be tough.
That’s why a year ago she decided to host a holiday market, to show that you can surround yourself with beauty all year.
The weekend before Thanksgiving last year, Hall opened the farm to the community and sold flowers, greenery and homemade ornaments; and as a family-run business, Hall sold her daughters’ homemade items as well.
The market was so successful last year that Hall decided to have two weekends for the holiday market this season. Saturday was the first weekend for the market. The event will continue this coming Saturday as well.
“We wanted to show the community what a flower farm looks like out of season,” Hall said.
Because the farm is not set up for retail, it does not often get visitors.
Hall liked to joke that flower farming isn’t all running around barefoot in fields of blooming flowers, except that it is. But there is still a lot of opportunities to connect with nature when the flowers aren’t blooming. For example, there are plenty of dried items for making wreaths this time of year.
Along with Harmony Harvest Farms, Hall also owns a business that specializes in manufacturing the metal stands that go in flower arrangements to hold up flowers. This is an old-school product that was replaced by foam bases. However, concern for the environment has brought them back into fashion. And Hall’s company, Floral Genius, is the only company in the country that manufactures them, keeping the business busy.
Wendy Burns, from Crozet, attended the holiday market Saturday hoping to make a connection with Harmony Harvest for her flower business, Woodmont Designs, which she runs out of her home.
“I would much rather support local than outsourcing flowers,” she said.
