After nearly 50 years of public service for the Town of Bridgewater, Bob Holton officially retired.
On Jan. 27, Holton retired as public works director for the town, with the position being filled by Megan Byler, who previously served as the town’s parks and recreation coordinator.
Byler was hired by the town in 2015 to serve as a supervisor for the Generations Park ice skating rink.
"Bob gave the people of Bridgewater 46 years of service, and their lives are immeasurably better because of that service,” said Town Manager Jay Litten. “As much as anyone, he established the ‘Bridgewater Way,’ a no-excuses model of service which emphasizes doing things right the first time.”
When Holton began serving as the town superintendent, Bridgewater’s population was less than 3,000. The population would nearly double throughout his 43 years as top administrator, along with the size of the town and the number of parks.
Despite 43 years of public service, he continued working for the town after retirement to serve as the public works director and assistant superintendent, which would later be named town manager.
“He was a great superintendent and then a great teammate,” Litten said.
As public works director, Holton advocated for the creation of the Sipe Center —a multipurpose theater that opened in November.
“He was the spark that kind of got this going,” said Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
The theater inside the Sipe Center is named after Holton.
During his time as town superintendent, Holton saw the completion of Generations Park and Oakdale Community Park, along with the 1985 annexation agreement led by the late Don Litten that added about 1 square mile to the north and east of town.
“We wish him much happiness,” Litten said.
Holton could not be reached for comment.
