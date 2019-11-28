TIMBERVILLE — The Virginia Red Cross is assisting a family of four after a house fire early Thanksgiving morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 18000 block of Mechanicsville Road in Timberville before 3 a.m. for a house fire, according to Fire Marshall Tyler Jessup.
When Jessup arrived on scene, damage to the house was extensive, leaving the home at a “total loss.”
He said it quickly became a defensive operation as the fire spread to one vehicle and neighboring woods.
The only injury reported was a minor injury of a firefighter who was treated on scene. Jessup said a dog and two cats were lost in the fire.
The house fire remains under investigation.
Jessup said the investigation will most likely begin next week as the house is expected to continue smoldering for a few days.
