On Halloween, the streets of the Legion Hills neighborhood in Timberville are packed with kids and parents out trick-or-treating.
“It was over 300 trick-or-treaters,” said Carol Rexrode, a resident. “They hit our neighborhood and I heard a lot of people say, ‘We are coming back here next year.’ We are so good with the kids, there are people that dress up and spook and just have a good old time.”
On Saturday, the streets were alive with families, this time going from house to house seeking another kind of treasure.
The Timberville Spring Community Yard Sale took place on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors said the event is popular each year, but this year with the effects of inflation and shortages on many consumer goods, including baby formula, the yard sale might be especially important for families.
“Everybody is different. They’re always looking for different things,” Rexrode said from her cool garage where she had tables of clothes set up.
Usually, homes need a permit to hold a yard sale, but on community yard sale days, usually held each spring and fall, the need for a permit is waived throughout the town. The block of Legion Way and Declaration Drive in Legion Hills formed the center of the action on Saturday.
The street was still busy with walkers around noon — twilight hour for most yard sales. Rexrode and her husband Rick said “a couple hundred” customers had cycled through their garage sale by 11:30 a.m. from when they started at 6:30 a.m.
“You would have been amazed,” Rick Rexrode said.
The most common items were baby toys, baby clothes and other baby furniture, clothing, décor, shoes, books and pieces of furniture. Most of the furniture had been sold by midday, and many vendors got rid of the majority of their items, removing tables from their driveways as the items sold.
“We had a couple larger items and I advertised through [Facebook] beforehand and got rid of the larger items,” Carol Rexrode said.
Priced to sell, a teacher offered new classroom books for 50 cents apiece. Parents of young kids said a main priority is getting rid of the extra clutter while making a few extra dollars. It’s also a way to help families who need baby items find them affordably and in good condition, vendors said.
“I went through all the closets, and things that hadn’t been touched in six months ended up out here,” Carol Rexrode said.
Customers with pull-behind trailers drove around the crowded block with their vehicles, stopping when an item at a sale caught their eye.
The Timberville Moose Lodge offered barbecue chicken for sale near the Timberville Town Office and a vendor offered barbecue outside of Walmart on Saturday morning.
“It’s a really nice community here,” Carol Rexrode said. “I enjoy it every year.”
