MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford Town Council on Monday unanimously appointed Tasha Hoover, a member of the town's Planning Commission, to fill a vacant seat on council.
Hoover, a regional driver manager at 10 Roads Express in Harrisonburg, will complete the remaining term left by Stacy Linthicum, who resigned May 31. Linthicum resigned because she is moving out of town limits.
Council member Neal Dillard, who made the motion to appoint Hoover, said Hoover previously applied for Town Council when Linthicum was first appointed. While Town Council selected Linthicum, members encouraged Hoover to join the Planning Commission to stay involved in the town.
"She's done a great job with our Planning Commission," said council member Shane Stevens.
Hoover was one of three applicants to fill Linthicum's position, which expires Dec. 31. Former mayor Alfred Cook and Kathleen Campbell, director of residence life at James Madison University, were also considered for the role.
"We had three very good candidates," said Mayor Dennis Driver.
Mount Crawford will have a Town Council election this November, when three seats will be available. Both Hoover and Cook, as well as incumbents Toni Ray and Bobby Taylor, have filed to be on the ballot.
