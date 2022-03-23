The last time area FFA chapters were able to gather for a daylong event of competitions and workshops was March 10, 2020 — three days before the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was our last big event,” said FFA adviser Kaitlyn Sonifrank with Augusta County. “We got it in under the wire.”
The event, normally held at Blue Ridge Community College, didn’t happen in 2021.
But on Tuesday, over 300 students from Augusta, Highland, Rockingham, Rockbridge, Nelson and Amherst counties gathered at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for a day of competition, networking and learning.
The FFA Blue Ridge Rally was for students looking to qualify for the state championship, which will take place the last week of June, or for students who want to learn a new skill or build upon an existing one, said Jennifer Neil, Augusta County FFA adviser.
Sonifrank, Neil and Rockingham County FFA adviser Janae Pettit organized Tuesday’s event at the fairgrounds.
There were three competitions offered Tuesday — public speaking, tractor driving and small engines.
Laurel Graham, a senior from Buffalo Gap High School in Augusta County, was in attendance Tuesday for the workshop on becoming an FFA state officer. Graham said she has been debating pursuing a state position.
Graham has been in FFA since sixth grade and got into it because of a family connection. Graham’s brother, who is quite a bit older, was always involved in FFA. But there is also the family-that-you-make aspect of FFA that appealed to Graham. She said her advisers and classmates have become like family over the years.
Being able to attend the FFA Blue Ridge Rally after two years was “special,” Graham said.
“Just being in-person without masks and being able to see people’s faces, it just makes my day better,” Graham said.
Charleigh Wheeler, a senior at Riverheads High School in Augusta County, said FFA has been a way to prepare her for a future career as a veterinary technician.
On Tuesday, Wheeler attended a workshop on crop health and helped with a service project making hygiene kits for local families.
“We haven’t had this since 2020 and it used to be at BRCC, so I think it’s gotten a lot bigger,” Wheeler said. “It’s great to be able to spread out and see new faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.