While Emily Hammer waited patiently for her chance to show her steer, Oreo, during the Youth Beef Showmanship competition of the 2022 Beef Expo at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Friday, she noticed something interesting with her breeding heifer, Maggie — Maggie was in heat.
This was a very good discovery and one Hammer, a freshman at East Rockingham High School, and her mother, Crystal, had been waiting for. Maggie will be shown during the Beef Expo today and then she'll be bred and live a life of grazing until the fair in August when she'll be sold.
Maggie and Oreo, along with commercial heifer, Mavis, were just a few of the cattle shown during the Beef Expo this week. Emily Hammer has been showing cattle for three years now. It's a long process that begins months in advance.
After choosing a show steer, Hammer regularly washed and dried his coat and applied product to make the hair grow faster. On Friday, Oreo was carefully tied up and stood on a blanket to keep him from rolling around in sod and messing up his hair, which was very shiny and fluffy.
"In the long run, a lot of us continue on showing and selling through senior year," Hammer said. "And that money then goes right into college. You graduate and you already have money for whatever it is you want to do."
The Virginia Beef Expo is a non-profit corporation founded in 1988 for the purpose of promoting quality beef cattle and the Virginia beef industry, according to its website.
Events include cattle sales, which feature quality genetics that can improve and help grow any herd. The industry trade show featured vendors from across the Mid-Atlantic region for attendees to learn about new products and technology within the beef industry.
The Expo also encourages the development of youth involved in the cattle industry through not only beef cattle shows, but educational, cooking and cattle handling contests. The Expo is home to the State Youth Stockman’s, State Youth Cattle Working, and State 4-H and State Future Farmers of America tractor driving contests.
Tom McCall, president of the Virginia Beef Expo, said he didn't have an official number of students who were showing cattle on Friday, but said it was in the hundreds and featured students from all over the state.
It wasn't just the cattle being judged. During an event Friday afternoon, the cattle handlers were judged on how well they presented their cattle and themselves during a 15-minute presentation. How you stand, how you handle your animal and how confident you appear is all up for judging, McCall said.
"It's about how well you control the animal and the presence of the child," McCall said.
Events will continue today with the youth heifer and bull shows and the youth build a better burger contest.
