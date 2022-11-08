Barring anything unforeseen, four Town Council elections today in Rockingham County have already been decided.
Bridgewater, Dayton, Grottoes and Timberville all hold elections this year, but candidates on those respective ballots are running unopposed. In Timberville’s case, only two people have filed for three seats on the dais, and a write-in candidate has not yet come forward.
Incumbent mayors in Bridgewater, Dayton and Timberville are also running unopposed. Grottoes does not have a mayoral election this year.
Bridgewater
In Bridgewater, Mayor Ted Flory, incumbent council members Jim Tongue and Fontaine Canada and newcomer Stephanie Curtis are running for election.
“I’m pretty devoted to the people of the town, and keeping it a great place to live,” said Tongue, 76, and a retired pastor.
Tongue said Bridgewater is “just terrific,” and complimented the work of town staff. He said the council is collaborative.
Canada has been on Town Council since 1994 and said being a council member is “a way to give back to the community.” His focus is to continue providing opportunities for the community, and he cited accomplishments like developments to parks and road improvements.
“I have enjoyed being a part of the process ... of oversight,” Canada, 68 and retired, said. “We’ve got a great town staff and great management, and it’s a pleasure to be a part of that.”
Attempts to reach Curtis were unsuccessful.
Mayor Ted Flory, who is wrapping up his sixth year as mayor after serving on Town Council for 20 years, said some of the town’s top accomplishments during his time are Generations Park and the Sipe Center, a “very positive feature of our community.”
“Without fail, the first litmus test of any decisions I make is, ‘What is in the best interest of the citizens of Bridgewater?’” Flory, 74 and retired after working in the software industry, said.
Town voters in the West Bridgewater precinct vote at the Bridgewater Community Center, 201 Green St. Voters in the East Bridgewater precinct cast ballots at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive.
Dayton
In Dayton, Mayor Cary Jackson is running unopposed, and incumbent council member Susan Mathias and newcomer Melody Pannell seek two seats on Town Council.
Jackson complimented a “dedicated” staff and Town Council for accomplishments from the past two years, including upgrades to town infrastructure. Jackson, 55 and owner of Mane Course Sandwiches in Charlottesville, said he tries to do what’s best for the town and has had a “great council” to work with.
“We’ve really been able to do a lot of good in the past two years,” he said.
Mathias, 54 and a human resources partner at Select Genetics in Harrisonburg, said she’s running for council as a way to “give back to the community.” She said she tries to listen to concerns and takes public input to heart, and is willing to adapt to change, but not so much that it would hurt Dayton’s character.
“The council itself is such a very good group,” she said. “We try our best to listen to the community. I truly think we try not to fix anything that isn’t broken.”
Pannell, 52 and director of diversity and community engagement at UVA Health, said she enjoys living in Dayton, and hopes to help the town flourish and support small businesses and nonprofits, improving economic development. She also wants to help the town develop into the future, while also preserving its historical aspects.
Dayton is a “small town with vibrant backgrounds,” Pannell said, and she hopes to engage with the community to help it succeed.
Voting commences at the Dayton Municipal Building, 125 Eastview St.
Grottoes
The Grottoes Town Council will likely not change at all. Incumbents Jim Justis, Joshua Bailey and David Raynes seek to retain their seats on council.
Bailey, 34 and a battalion chief for Augusta County’s Department of Fire and Rescue, said he’s running for reelection to carry out some of the strategic planning for infrastructure. During his time on council, he’s pushed for Grottoes to be more fiscally conservative, like paying off the town hall, lowering the real estate tax rate this year, and stopping the capital outlay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a lifelong resident of the town, and I will always have the betterment of the town in mind when making decisions,” Bailey said.
Raynes and Justis could not be reached for comment.
Grottoes voters cast ballots at the Grottoes Municipal Building, 601 Dogwood Ave.
Timberville
In northern Rockingham County, Mayor Don Delaughter is unopposed in Timberville’s mayoral race, and incumbent council member Sharon Jones and newcomer Sarah Berry will appear on the ballot for council.
A third seat is open on council, and it’s not clear who may take that seat.
Delaughter, 60 and retired, said he hopes to continue with the progress the town has made over the past 18 years, when he was first elected mayor. The town continues to work on improvements to its water, sewer and park systems, he said.
Some accomplishments include the growth of the town’s business area, and a remodel of the police department, he said.
“We’re looking for ideas for reasons to bring people into town and see what Timberville is all about,” he said.
Jones, a retired school nurse, said she’s never forgotten who she’s working for, and is cognizant of the money the town spends. She’s proud of the infrastructure improvements that have occurred in Timberville over the years, and her top priorities are to finish the American Legion Park bathroom project and the replacement of the town’s old water and sewer lines.
“It’s an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Timberville,” she said.
Berry, 40 and marketing coordinator at Randy’s Do It Best Hardware, said she’s a lifelong Valley resident and is running for council because she saw a need to serve her community.
Berry said she will work with council to showcase Timberville’s highlights, including the upcoming Rails to Trails project, and help grow resources for residents.
“Timberville is in a very unique position to grow and expand upon the next couple decades,” she said.
Timberville’s polling place is the Plains District Community Center, 233 McCauley Drive.
