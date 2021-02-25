The month of February has been plagued with snow and ice, with few warm days in between to melt it away.
Although area school divisions are doing at least 50% virtual learning four days a week, there are students in the buildings for both Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools. So when it snows, inclement weather days are still necessary.
According to Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for HCPS, an at-home learning day counts as a school day. To date, HCPS has had six snow days without at-home learning and four that were at-home learning days.
"We do not anticipate needing to lengthen the school year with makeup days," Lintner said.
Rockingham County Public Schools has only had to take one more snow day than HCPS, with 11 total.
Unlike Harrisonburg schools, RCPS does not make up snow days with "virtual learning days," according to Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning for the school division.
Students are required to be in the classroom either 180 days a year or 990 hours.
"We will have to apply for a waiver for the 180 days/990 hours requirement because we are only going to school for four days per week," Shifflett said. "We would not meet that requirement regardless of the missed days for snow."
-- Staff Report
