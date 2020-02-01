The Rockingham County School Board got a first look at budget requests submitted to senior staff by principals and department heads at its meeting Monday.
Each year, budget requests are solicited as part of the first phase of developing an operating budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. Once the requests have been received, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, Finance Director Cheryl Mast and other members of senior staff work to prioritize requests. Some requests, such as additional teachers due to enrollment, are automatically green lit, as an increase in enrollment means more money from the state to pay for additional teaching positions.
However, the school division has limited resources, and not every request can be granted. Scheikl said it’s the hardest part of budget season because no request is superficial or without merit.
Once the School Board hears the requests, Scheikl can begin developing a proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget based on public input and input from the board. After that, the School Board can ask for the proposed budget to be amended or approve it as it stands.
Rockingham County Public Schools and the Board of Supervisors have for a long time had a good relationship that includes communication about the needs of the school division, as well as usually granting more funding than is mandated by the state.
By the time Scheikl presents a proposed budget to the School Board, it is with the knowledge of what the local government can afford. Therefore, there is generally little back and forth between the School Board, Scheikl and the Board of Supervisors.
Requests this year are down in a few areas, but mostly increases over the current operating budget. The transportation budget requests are up $186,000 to pay for fuel and bus parts. The maintenance department budget is up $91,000 because of a request for a mechanical maintenance contract.
The biggest decrease in requested expenditures is in the instructional and academic support area, with a $1.85 million decrease due to regional program support.
The budget request for Massanutten Technical Center is up $190,000, and the administration budget requests are up $115,000.
Two areas that see increased funding requests, and are seen almost every year, are the request to give raises and the cost to cover increased Virginia Retirement System costs. Raises account for a $3 million increase in expenditures, and VRS costs are $451,800. Along the same lines as VRS costs, the cost to absorb an increase in health insurance rates would cost the school division an additional $235,000.
A line item for various division proposals accounts for a budget request increase of $2.8 million, and personnel requests account for a budget increase of $3.8 million.
In total, additional budget requests for the 2020-21 fiscal year clock in at just over $9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.