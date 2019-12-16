On Monday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors began to conduct interviews to fill the District 1 seat following Pablo Cuevas’ retirement.
Cuevas gave his resignation, effective Dec. 31, to the board on Nov.13 due to health and family reasons.
County Administrator Stephen King said the county received nine applications for the supervisor’s seat, but one withdrew their application due to a job change.
On Monday, the Supervisors planned to interview seven applicants during a closed meeting beginning at noon.
With the conclusion of interviews, King said the board would recess until Wednesday. King said if the board meets Wednesday, the agenda of the meeting would be to announce who the board has selected to fill the District 1 vacancy.
Wednesday’s meeting will be open to the public and will start at 3 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors room.
Cuevas, a Shenandoah College and Madison College graduate, was first elected in 1990, representing the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion. He ends a 20-year reign on the board.
In the 1950s, he immigrated to the United States from Cuba when he was 17, three months before revolutionary leader Fidel Castro seized power from the regime of U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista on Jan.1, 1959.
While living in the Valley, he worked for Walker Manufacturing, and later joined Riddleberger Bros., in 1966 where he worked as a business manager and retired as the executive vice president.
While on the board, Cuevas also served on various committees, including finance, public works, city and county liaison, school board liaison, towns and county liaison, chamber of commerce and the community criminal justice board. Cuevas also serves as the second vice president of the Virginia Association of Counties board of directors.
He has also served on Broadway’s Town Council and Planning Commission and the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
Cuevas also served on the board of visitors of James Madison University and the Rockingham County Schools Foundation.
Cuevas was honored Dec. 11 at his final Board of Supervisors meeting where he was joined by co-workers, legislators, family and friends.
