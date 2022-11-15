The south side of Craney Island Road just east of U.S. 11 is the perfect place for Rockingham County’s first energy storage system, the proposal’s representatives say.
Prospect Power LLC, of Austin, Texas, applied for a special-use permit for an energy storage facility on a roughly 24-acre tract of private land.
Cyrus Tashakkori, president of Prospect Power, said the facility would connect to Dominion Energy’s Endless Cavern substation and be located adjacent to the facility. The land is currently zoned for agriculture.
According to its plan description, the storage system will consist of numerous battery containers about 30 feet long, 6 feet wide and 10 feet high.
Tashakkori said the proposed facility will be a battery energy storage system that is charged with energy from, and would discharge back to, Virginia’s electric grid.
“The batteries on the grid help operators deal with supply and demand in a revolutionary way,” he said.
The facility would provide “stable and reliable energy,” Tashakkori said, and Prospect Power would connect to the existing electric grid and become a permanent part of the existing infrastructure.
“It’s effectively an expansion of the substation,” he said.
The proposed location is the most optimal place for the facility to be built, because of the existing infrastructure and substation near the site, and its remote location.
“It doesn’t get any better than this site,” Tashakkori said.
The facility is expected to be owned and operated by, or contracted to, Dominion as part of its permanent power infrastructure, according to county documents.
The facility would hold up to 200 megawatts of power, Tashakkori said.
The grid location and capacity is pending approval to be a new part of the grid by the federally regulated Regional Transmission Organization, which coordinates the movement of wholesale power, the project summary says.
Tashakkori did not have a cost estimate for construction of the facility, citing recent inflation and other factors to obtain building equipment.
If approved, Tashakkori expects construction to begin in late 2024.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its meeting Wednesday.
