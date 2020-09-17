Over a year since a bid was approved for renovations at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway, the work has been completed.
A bid was approved in February for work to both Myers and Fulks Run Elementary School.
Both elementary schools needed similar upgrades, which included air conditioning and electrical work, as well as cosmetic work to the interiors. John C. Myers, built as a middle school, also has spaces, including multiple shop classrooms, that don’t work for an elementary school — they were converted.
The division received bids from Lantz Construction Co. of Broadway and Nielsen Builders of Harrisonburg. The Lantz bid was the lower of the two, with a price tag of just over $17 million for both projects. However, after an electrical subcontractor was added, the bid came in at nearly $17.4 million.
Nielsen’s sealed bid came in at a few hundred thousand dollars more than the Lantz bid, according to the Rockingham County Public Schools system.
Board members approved the Lantz bid.
The renovation of Fulks Run and John C. Myers conclude a plan to update the county elementary schools.
In September 2018, $18.7 million worth of renovation work was completed at Pleasant Valley and John Wayland elementary schools.
