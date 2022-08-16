BROADWAY — The teachers at John C. Myers Elementary School didn’t know what to expect when they were told to report at 1 p.m. on Monday for “mandatory fun.”
But whatever they were expecting, it probably wasn’t an “Amazing Race”-style event that had them traveling all over Broadway spreading cheer and goodwill to the community.
But that’s exactly what Erin Branner, the school’s assistant principal, had planned to welcome teachers and staff back for the 2022-23 school year, which starts next week.
“I wanted to have a fun way to welcome our teachers back and to support a community that is so supportive of us,” Branner said.
The teachers were put into groups, and activities included finding 20 kids and giving them a JCMES water bottle, delivering a box of free books in the community, thanking a school sponsor and dropping off a T-shirt, planting pinwheels throughout the community, hanging a JCMES sign and taking a selfie with it, and finally stopping by a local bakery to pick up a treat.
“My group had a blast,” first-grade teacher Stephanie Driver said. “We all got out at every stop and took a selfie, whether it was delivering books to Plains Area Daycare, placing pinwheels in front of Trumbo Electric or dropping snacks off to the town office.”
Driver added that it was great to know Broadway police officers were keeping an eye on things when they watched her group hang a sign at the town pool.
“Our administrators do a great job of finding fun ways for us to engage with our co-workers,” Driver said. “It was an afternoon of racing around town, laughing and spreading joy. It was a great way to kick off this new school year.”
Teaching assistant Janet Neff said her group handed out free water bottles, which took them to Village Library, where they handed out a few, and then up to Broadway High School, where students were there to register. They also visited community sponsor Trumbo Electric to thank the company for all it does for John C. Myers, and the Broadway Rescue Squad for its support of the school and to the town of Broadway.
“All the members of the team I was on as well as the other teams thoroughly enjoyed this team-building event, and it also provided a way for the staff at John C. Myers to give back to the Broadway residents who are a tremendous support to our school and our students,” Neff said.
First-grade teacher Alyssa Green said she enjoyed planting the pinwheels and taking selfies with her group at various locations throughout Broadway.
“The Jakes Staff is such a positive, fun group and atmosphere that this community competition was so exciting to be a part of and #jakesaroundtown is truly a trend that we enjoy,” Green said. “Broadway is a special place and we are so happy to teach the students and connect with the families that live here.”
