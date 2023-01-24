A Rockingham County judge on Tuesday sided with residents of Bridgewater's Sanston Sites neighborhood, agreeing that a property, located on South Sandstone Lane, is considered a "public nuisance."
In June, eight Bridgewater residents filed a petition in Rockingham County Circuit Court, alleging that a property located on the 100 block of South Sandstone Lane is a "public nuisance."
After viewing images of the property presented by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher Bean, Judge Andrew Baugher said the conditions of the yard created a public nuisance. The property owner must clean up the property before a June 21 review date, Baugher ruled.
"That gives you an ample time period to take care of these things," Baugher told the defendant, Thomas Harrison Tyler.
Tyler said he had some recent health issues which left him very limited with his ability to work around the house.
According to the complaint, the property poses health and safety risks, and has accumulated "unwholesome, unsanitary and unhealthy substances," including waste materials, parts of motor vehicles, wheels, tires, rusty metal and other debris.
In June, Bridgewater Town Council endorsed the petition. Doing so had no legal effect, but may send a statement of support to the residents. Town officials have sent five correspondences, the first being in 2020, about the property not being in compliance with town code.
Plaintiff Bob Tennyson said filing the complaint is the last and best hope to protect their health, property values and enjoyment of life in Bridgewater.
"It just got to the point where we couldn't take it anymore," Tennyson testified.
He said town officials removed what they considered to be "odious materials" from the property, but he couldn't tell the difference.
In the complaint, plaintiffs allege that "grass, weeds, wild trees, and other foreign growth on the property serve as a haven for snakes, skunks, ground hogs and other vermin. Animals from the property damage vegetable gardens, flower beds, and other plantings on the neighboring properties and pose a health hazard and safety risk to pets and children."
Baugher said the plaintiff's evidence was sufficient in that the property constitutes a public nuisance.
