A West Virginia man who shot and killed a Timberville man nearly two years ago was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in prison on Thursday.
In April, Antone Tavares, 22, of Mathias, W.Va., pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26.
"This is an unfortunate situation," Judge Bruce Albertson said at Thursday's sentencing hearing. "It's just something the community should grieve."
On July 4, 2020, police responded to calls of shots fired in Broadway. Police found that Hoover had been shot twice near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Road.
Hoover died while being airlifted to the hospital, and Tavares was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.
In court Thursday, Tavares said he and his friend traveled to Timberville Walmart to buy Plan B contraceptive for his friend's girlfriend. In the parking lot, they got into an argument with Hoover, who left the scene.
Tavares followed Hoover to two other locations in northern Rockingham County, where they continued arguing. At the scene of the shooting, Hoover began wielding a rubber hose with metal endpoints, Tavares said.
That's when he fired two gunshots into Hoover's chest.
"I wish I didn't, but I did," Tavares said.
When asked by his attorney, Gene Hart, Tavares said he took responsibility for the homicide.
"I just wish there was something I could say to make up for it," Tavares said. "I'm just truly sorry for my actions that day."
Tavares said he didn't intend to kill Hoover, but he acted to protect his friend. Tavares also said his friend repeatedly asked him to continue to pursue Hoover, instead of leaving him alone.
"I was getting yelled at and frustrated with someone in my ear," Tavares said.
Tavares said he did not have the confidence to stand up to his friend. But Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said Tavares had full confidence confronting, yelling at and name-calling corrections officers while held in the Rockingham County Jail, snapping at them over inconveniences like a missing toothbrush and a spilled milk carton.
"This is a defendant that hasn't learned what you need to do to avoid confrontation," Garst said. "He sought it out."
Hart said the mistakes Tavares made on July 4 were tragic, but Hoover also did not make good choices that day. Hart dismissed Tavares' actions in the jail, and noted his prior unblemished criminal record.
"Is [Tavares] a perfect kid? No," Hart told Albertson. "Was he a good guy on July 3? Yes."
Tavares' mother, Laura Cobb, told Albertson her son was hardworking and helpful growing up in North Carolina, and was raised in a religious household. She said he came from a good home and later moved to West Virginia to live with his father and attend high school.
When he was about 18, he dropped everything to move back home to help his mother, she said.
"He put his whole life on hold," she said.
Garst later cited an August incident at the jail wherein a miscommunication led a sheriff's deputy to tell Tavares' family that their scheduled visitation was for a shorter period of time than it actually was. The family became irate, shouted obscenities at the deputy and called her vulgar names.
Albertson said the sentence "addresses what actually happened that day."
The sentence was the maximum under the plea agreement entered in April. Albertson also imposed a rule that forbids Tavares from contact with Hoover's family.
Hoover's grandmother, Donna Click, testified that she and the rest of her family continue to grieve the loss of her grandson. She said the last memory she had of Hoover was him giving her a hug and telling her he'd be back soon.
"But because of [Tavares], he wasn't able to come back," Click said.
Hoover's mother, Tamara Ott, said the death of her son is a pain she wishes on nobody.
"It's not like it was," Ott said. "I feel empty because he's gone."
(1) comment
21 years for shooting down someone in cold blood....he'll be able to start a new life at age 43....Hoover will not!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.