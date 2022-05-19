A June 9 sentencing date has been scheduled for Antone James Tavares, 22, after he took a plea deal in Rockingham Circuit Court in connection to a 2020 homicide in Broadway.
Tavares, of Mathias, W.Va., pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony last month, court officials confirmed.
Tavares was originally charged with first-degree murder.
On July 4, 2020, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Broadway Police Department and Broadway Emergency Squad responded to calls of shots fired near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Road in Broadway around 10:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, law enforcement found that Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, of Timberville, had been shot twice.
Hoover died while being airlifted to the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tavares was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.
At the time, the homicide had been the first in the county since January 2018.
Police said that prior to the shooting, Hoover and Tavares engaged in an argument in the Timberville Walmart parking lot. Hoover left the lot in a Honda Civic and traveled to Broadway, and Tavares followed him in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, according to police.
Later, Hoover stopped at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Broadway, where he and Tavares engaged in another verbal altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. Hoover then left the 7-Eleven and Tavares followed him, according to police.
A third argument between the two men at the scene of the incident led to Tavares shooting Hoover, according to police.
Sentencing is slated for June 9 at 2 p.m. in Rockingham Circuit Court.
