A trial has been set to determine whether a property in Bridgewater’s Sanston Sites neighborhood is a “public nuisance.”
On Wednesday, Rockingham County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Baugher scheduled the trial for Jan. 24 after a special grand jury found probable cause that the property, located on South Sandstone Lane, could be ruled a public nuisance.
Eight neighbors filed the petition in Rockingham County Circuit Court in June.
In a letter to Chaz Haywood, clerk of circuit court, plaintiff Robert Tennyson said the property owners “have allowed conditions of the dwelling and lot to deteriorate to the point that they have become an unhealthy, dangerous, and unsanitary menace to the occupant and the public.”
“These conditions constitute a public nuisance,” Tennyson wrote.
Thomas Harrison Tyler, Sarah M. Weary and Carol L. Clark are named as defendants.
Bridgewater Town Council in June endorsed the petition. Town Manager Jay Litten told council that doing so would have no legal effect but may send a statement of support to the residents.
According to town documents, the property is in violation of town code due to the accumulation of “odious materials,” such as junk and other materials that “individually or collectively, might endanger the health or safety of residents of the Town.”
The complaint filed by residents said the property poses health and safety risks, and has accumulated items such as trash, waste materials, parts of motor vehicles, lead acid batteries, wheels, tires, rusty metal, plumbing fixtures and other debris.
“Grass, weeds, wild trees, and other foreign growth on the property serve as a haven for snakes, skunks, ground hogs and other vermin,” the complaint said. “Animals from the property damage vegetable gardens, flower beds, and other plantings on the neighboring properties and pose a health hazard and safety risk to pets and children.”
In 2011, Bridgewater Town Council endorsed a petition from Holly Hill residents who filed a similar complaint in circuit court regarding the former Miller house. Neighbors said the West Bank Street parcel had become overgrown to the point that the house, which was vacant for years, couldn’t be seen.
Before that case went to trial, the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office came to an agreement to resolve the matter.
