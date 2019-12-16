For the past five years, the Montevideo High School Class of 1969 has been raising money for an endowed grant for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Class president Dave Wilberger and grant chairman David Richard, along with a committee of class members, set a goal, in honor of the 50th class reunion this year, to endow $50,000 that would support the Rockingham Educational Foundation’s Innovative Learning Grant program, with dedicated funding awarded to teachers and programs at Montevideo Middle School.
The sense of pride in their high school years at Montevideo played out in their continued pledge to endow a grant supporting education for current and future Montevideo Middle School teachers and students, according to a press release.
Thanks to the Montevideo Class of 1969 endowment, the Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. awarded two Innovative Learning Grants for the first time this fall to Madison Allen, physical education teacher, and to Drew Miller, principal at Montevideo Middle School.
At the time of the grant presentation, the MHS Class of 1969 had raised over $57,500, exceeding its original goal. A new goal was set to raise $69,000.
In keeping with the theme, a group of 1969 MHS alumni attended the inaugural grant presentation last month, surprising the school by offering an additional $1,969 to be used to support teacher-led initiatives.
Drew Miller, Montevideo Middle School principal, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by this gift. Montevideo has a tradition of excellence, academically, athletically and artistically. The generosity of the Class of 1969 will allow Montevideo Middle School to continue this tradition of excellence for the years to come”.
Along with the grant certificate presentations, a MHS ’69 REFI plaque commemorating the 50th reunion was presented to the school with the names of all the donors who contributed to the endowment.
All grants managed by REFI support innovative and creative approaches to education in Rockingham County Public Schools.
“Working with this class has been a pleasure,” said Katie LaPira, REFI’s executive director. “They were able to identify a need and are truly giving back to the educational experience that influenced the work that they do today."
The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in the Rockingham County School Board office and is administered by a 23-member board of directors and one and a half staff members. For more information on REFI’s current initiatives, or to make a donation, visit their website at www.refigivesback.org/ .
