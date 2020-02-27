GROTTOES — When Joyce Tennies’ mother needed her kitchen-table chairs reupholstered, she worked with her cousin to make it happen.
“It took us a week to replace one chair,” Tennies said. “But we taught ourselves.”
From that moment on, Tennies and her cousin would move forward in the furniture upholstery business and open their first storefront in 1971 while living in Amelia.
Nearly 20 years later, Tennies moved to the Shenandoah Valley with her business and opened Artistic Upholstery, where she has been ever since.
“And we still have people come in and say they didn’t know we were here,” Tennies said.
Inside the store off Sixth Street is a team of four people that spends the day reupholstering furniture, running repairs and restoring antiques.
“I do 90% of the sewing here,” Tennies said. “But we have a pretty good little system going.”
On an average week, Artistic Upholstery can see anything from a couch to two chairs to four dining room chairs that need work, but Tennies said she tries to space it out.
One of the most memorable pieces of furniture Tennies has worked on in her nearly 50 years of experience was a sofa made in Russia.
“That was one well-made sofa,” she said. “Everything was covered, and I was really impressed in how it was made.”
As one who reupholsters furniture, Tennies said people may not know how labor intensive it is.
“It may take eight hours to take down one chair,” she said. “I have to go really slow with [the pieces].”
But despite the extra work, Artistic Upholstery has become more than a place to take your run-down furniture, but a meeting place for the town of Grottoes.
In an hour’s time, Tennies could see several people walk in to have a chat or see how things are going.
“We always have people in and out,” she said. “It is upholsterers and bartenders who hear all the stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.