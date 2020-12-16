It was recognition three decades in the making, and one Supervisor Bill Kyger was not expecting.
The last Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting of the year on Dec. 9 was welcomed by a special guest Kyger knew was attending, but for reasons unknown.
Kyger said Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties, told him he would be in the area, leading Kyger to invite him to one of the board’s meetings.
Kyger said he was unaware that the reason for Lynch’s visit was to recognize him for his 30 years of service to Rockingham County.
“I was surprised and honored,” Kyger said Tuesday.
First elected in 1988, Kyger has been representing District 4 for 32 years. District 4 includes the towns of Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, the North River area and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine and a portion of Hinton.
By the time his current term ends, Kyger would have served 35 years on the Board of Supervisors.
“I didn’t imagine I would be doing this for 30-plus years,” he said. “It just kept happening.”
In the last five election cycles, Kyger has run unopposed in the general election, according to the Virginia Department of Elections database.
The retired government teacher for Rockingham County Public Schools said what led him to running for another term was there always being something coming up to work on. Add in the retirement of former District 1 Supervisor Pablo Cuevas in 2019, Kyger said he was glad he stayed on the board.
“I am honored to have served that long,” he said. “I never think about it until someone mentions it.”
During his time on the board, Kyger has served on several committees, including being a liaison for the Virginia Association of Counties.
VACo serves to support county officials, as well as represent, promote and protect the interests of counties to better serve Virginians, according to its website.
In 2008, he served as VACo’s past president and currently serves as the board of directors Region 9 representative. Region 9 includes the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge and Amherst.
With his dedication to not only VACo but Rockingham County as well, Lynch honored Kyger for being a longtime VACo board member and a friend and advocate to local governments.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” Kyger said.
Kyger was not the only person to receive recognition as the Board of Supervisors approved a resolution in appreciation of election workers.
According to the resolution, the 2020 election “came with extraordinary challenges due to heightened attention with regards to elections across the United States, including the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Focus on election security was increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving election officials to deal with an unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots.
In addition to election officials, a number of county employees worked to ensure voters were able to confidently and safely exercise their right to vote, the resolution says. With the 2020 election wrapped up, supervisors unanimously approved the resolution to express their appreciation for the dedication and effort of county staff, election workers and the county’s director of elections, Lisa Gooden, throughout the 2020 election process.
