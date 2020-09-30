Laura Henry had big plans for this school year. After starting a recycling program years ago at Lacey Spring Elementary School, where she teaches kindergarten, the program has grown each year and this was supposed to be no exception.
Although Henry has her little ones in school with her — in Rockingham County prekindergartners, kindergartners, and first-graders are in the classroom four days a week — the older students aren’t. In the absence of much of the support she usually sees, plans for this year have paused.
It’s created some interesting situations. For instance, the red worms given to her by 4-H last year, which have since multiplied, are residing in her basement.
“It’s sad,” Henry said. “I had one little girl who always wanted to show off the ‘pet worms.’”
But her work over the years has not gone unnoticed. Henry was recently informed that she had been selected by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District’s Education Committee as the 2020 Conservation Teacher of the Year for grades K-5.
Additionally, the district will be submitting an application to the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts’ State Conservation Education Teacher of the Year Awards Program.
This is the second year in a row that a Lacey Spring teacher was selected for this award. A first-grade teacher won at both the district and state level last year.
It was a nice recognition during uncertain and tough times, the 16-year teacher said.
“I was certainly very humbled but excited,” Henry said.
Henry’s conservation efforts began years ago with a small recycling program for her then fifth-grade students. Soon the efforts expanded to the whole school, and then she began composting. When current Principal Tammy May came on board, Henry’s conservation passions were supported even more.
When school operations return to normal, Henry hopes to continue her recycling and compost programs. She hopes to take field trips to a sorting center down the road so students can see where their recycling goes after it leaves the school.
Oh, and she hopes to get the red worms out of her basement.
