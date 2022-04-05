LACEY SPRING — Tammy May had a vision for the campus of Lacey Spring Elementary School when she arrived as principal a few years ago. She wanted it to be a place for outdoor learning, accessible for students and hands-on.
But May will be the first to tell you that the success of her vision is because of buy-in from teachers about the idea.
“Most of the ideas are theirs. They come to me with them,” May said. For example, the school’s art teacher had the idea of painting a mural representing the seasons on the side of one of the school’s mobile classrooms. May asked the maintenance staff and was told that while a mural directly on the classroom is not allowed, if a mural was painted on some wood slats, the maintenance staff would hang it. “I want to give ownership to the teachers.”
Lacey Spring already has prolific garden beds, a sophisticated composting system, a greenhouse, rain barrels and an arboretum. But May and her staff are always looking at ways to expand the campus’ learning opportunities through grants.
The most recent additions are a wind turbine and a solar-powered fan for the greenhouse. The wind turbine was installed on Friday, and this week a fountain from Harpers will be donated and the turbine will power the fountain.
“That’s real-world right there,” May said, pointing at the turbine, which turned slowly on Monday. “That’s real-world learning.”
The solar-powered fan will ensure that the crops grown in there during the summer won’t fry in the heat. Everything on the campus at Lacey Spring is designed so that students can not only participate, but take charge.
Coming soon is a weather station on the edge of the one of the playgrounds, which will have a thermometer, water gauge and wind gauge.
“Students will be able to look at this, investigate and know what’s going on in their world,” May said.
Lacey Spring is also one of three contenders for a $9,000 grant from the Spotswood Garden Club that would be used to expand the school’s arboretum. Almost everything that makes up Lacey Spring’s outdoor learning campus has been donated or purchased with grants. May said you’d be surprised by what you can ask for.
Additionally, 16 trees are being donated to the school. Some will be shade trees to go near the playground and some will be flowering trees for the front and sides of the school. May asked for 16 trees, one for each classroom, so each class could choose the type of tree it wanted and plant it themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.