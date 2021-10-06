When there is a will there is a way, but even better if you have Tammy May. This is something Jennifer Swartzentruber, a kindergarten teacher at Lacey Spring Elementary School, has learned on her journey to adopt a child with her husband, Dwayne.
When May, the principal at Lacey Spring, learned of the Swartzentrubers’ efforts to raise the money to cover the steep cost of adopting in the United States, she knew she could help and wanted to.
This past spring, the couple decided to host a fundraiser yard sale to help contribute to their goal. They posted it on Facebook to ensure people would show up. What they didn’t expect was how many people offered to donate items for the sale. It soon became clear that they would need a different venue than their own home. A custodian at Lacey Spring offered up her property, which includes a large field and is located off of U.S. 11.
May was there to help throughout the weekend and even proved correct when she told Swartzentruber that she thought her goal of $2,000 was wrong.
As it turns out, principal knows best. The Swartzentrubers were way off in their estimations. Over the course of the two days, the community helped them raise $12,000 toward their adoption fees.
“We are blessed beyond our wildest dreams,” Swartzentruber said in July. “There is nothing to do but be joyful.”
And the help didn’t end there. With the help of May and the community, this past weekend they hosted a concert fundraising event and brought in $3,250.
“And now, the Swartzentrubers are fully funded,” May said. “They are awaiting a match from the adoption agency. Needless to say, I am a happy lady.”
Adoption is a journey that Swartzentruber has always known she wanted to take in order to have a family. Her father was adopted, and two other family members came into her life in other ways than blood relation.
So when it came time to start thinking about a family, Swartzentruber and her husband began the process. The first step is figuring out a way to get past the extreme shock of the price tag, Swartzentruber said.
“It’s just not possible,” she said in July of the $45,000 average cost to adopt in the United States. “But we got to a point where we didn’t care about possible or not.”
The Rockingham County teacher decided to take a leap of faith and look to her community for help with the cost.
The cost of adoption covers a variety of fees, of which the average person is probably unaware. The price tag covers adoption agency fees, lawyer fees, the needs of the birth mother, travel costs to meet the birth mother and to be there at the time of birth. The latter of which can be a weekslong endeavor because an adoptive family is not legally allowed to transport a child over state lines without an interstate compact on the placement of children, or ICPC, which can take days or weeks to obtain.
And there is no exact amount a family can expect to pay when looking into adoption. While the average cost is $40,000 to $45,000, it can be upward of $60,000. According to Swartzentruber, as many as one-third of all Americans consider adoption, but only 2% actually go through with it because of the cost.
For the Swartzentrubers, there was no reality where they could afford to adopt without the help of family, friends and their community. But they had no idea how much the latter would step up to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.