Slowly but surely, work to fix a flooding problem near Lake Shenandoah is progressing.
Adam Hancock, an environmental engineer for Rockingham County, gave the Board of Supervisors an update on the Taylor Spring Detention Basin at its Wednesday meeting.
The project, according to county documents, is a 6.7-acre regional detention basin located south of Taylor Spring Lane, between Boyers Road and Cumberland Drive. The basin would release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
In June, the Board of Supervisors accepted an $854,460 bid from Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg to build the facility after rejecting a $1.8 million bid in May on the grounds of it being too expensive.
In February, Rockingham County was awarded a $730,000 grant through the state’s Department of Emergency Management, Hancock said. However, the county has requested a time extension for another year, with the project commencing by Dec. 18, 2023.
Officials plan to close out the project by the end of May 2023.
According to county documents, the county requested the extension due to the “lateness” of grant approval and announcement of award by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, market availability and considerable lead times of required materials, and wintry conditions anticipated during the current schedule and the impacts it may have.
The county is waiting on FEMA’s response to the requested extension, Hancock said.
The project broke ground July 22, and the site is currently cleared, Hancock said. Earthwork is expected to be complete by January, and final grading and seeding will be finished by April 21.
When complete, the site will be stabilized with vegetation and native plant species.
According to county documents, there are currently no official plans for the remainder of the property, but officials may consider making the area available for public use, such as a park or walking trail.
The full 28.9-acre parcel was purchased in October 2020.
For about 12 years, neighborhoods in the Lake Shenandoah area have experienced flooding from stormwater runoff, leading the county to establish the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority in 2019. Those in the impacted area pay an 8-cent fee per square foot of rooftop area.
County officials have said they intend to reduce the fees in the future.
