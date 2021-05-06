Tuesday’s Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting highlighted how a choice in language can lead to misconceptions and communication problems after the word “plan” left numerous residents questioning the county’s leadership.
A public hearing for the proposed Boyers Crossing development was on the agenda, but some comments weren’t about the rezoning request. Instead, they were directed at the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan and its meaning.
Approved most recently by the Board of Supervisors in January, the Stone Spring UDA plan is described as providing a blueprint for neighborhood development based on traditional town patterns, known as traditional neighborhood development. It includes four neighborhood focus areas for growth: Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
Tuesday’s hearing centered on the Boyers Crossing focus area, which encompasses the frontage along Boyers Road from Port Republic to Stone Spring roads.
Baum Investments LLC is seeking to rezone approximately 5.69 acres for Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood.
The Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood is proposed to include an 8,000-square-foot single-story commercial building, a fully enclosed and air-conditioned three-story mini-storage facility with roughly 600 units, two apartment buildings with up to 78 units and various common areas.
Numerous concerns were raised over how the development could be considered for the Boyers Crossing focus area when the area is identified as a transition area under the UDA.
There are two transition areas identified in the UDA plan — Boyers Crossing and a portion of Crossroads.
A transition area, according to the UDA plan, is where development steps down in height and intensity toward the single-family home neighborhoods of Massanetta Springs. In a transition zone, residential density would “gradually decrease starting with apartments to townhouses to fully detached houses,” according to the plan.
As stated under the UDA plan, a transition area consists primarily of residential property with some commercial emphasis along Port Republic Road. The zone may have a focused range of single-family homes and town homes — which is where confusion starts to set in.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Barrington subdivision resident Steve Hertzenburg said a transition zone does not mention apartments as a residential option.
“Apartments is a violation,” he said.
Hertzenburg also said the UDA plan was “sold as the blueprint for growth moving forward,” and he was told the plan would be a guiding document.
“Yet, it’s not three months old, and it’s not being treated as a blueprint,” he said. “That is not good leadership.”
After several comments echoing the same point, County Attorney Thomas Miller stepped in.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Wednesday, Miller said he went into Tuesday’s meeting knowing the probability was high he’d be clearing up misconceptions about the UDA plan.
Miller told residents Tuesday that the UDA plan and the county’s comprehensive plan were not meant to be used as blueprints or plans, but as conceptual guidelines.
“The problem is the words that have been chosen,” he said Wednesday. “And that’s a problem across the commonwealth.”
As an example, Miller said, people tend to think a building is built to a blueprint, but that is not the case for the UDA plan and the comprehensive plan.
The UDA plan describes the Boyers Crossing transition zone as having one- to two-story single-family homes or one- to three-story town homes, yet the Boyers Crossing development is proposed as having three- to four-story apartments.
The development can deviate from the UDA plan in two ways — one being the UDA plan is not meant to be specific and explicit, and the second being the development is meeting the county’s rezoning ordinance.
The Boyers Crossing development parcel is zoned A-2, or general agricultural. The requested rezoning will change roughly 3.66 acres to planned multifamily with conditions and roughly 2.03 acres to general business with conditions.
Under the county’s code of ordinances, apartment buildings are permitted in planned multifamily zoning districts.
With the UDA plan being used as a conceptual guideline and not like a zoning district, proposals can also deviate from building height limits.
George Daugharty, the applicant, said Tuesday that the rezoning will allow a building to be up to six stories tall. Any apartment building facing Boyers Road is proposed as three stories tall, with the back portion facing away from Boyers Road at four stories.
Following clarifications by Miller, Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak and Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper, those in opposition to the development turned their attention to why the UDA plan is even in place.
“If there isn’t going to be a plan we can follow and we are going to use big words that can be twisted, there is no point in using a plan,” Erica Short said.
Miller said the UDA plan still serves an important purpose for Rockingham County as it lays out where the county wants urban development and what should remain rural.
“That is what’s being said by the UDA,” he said.
As stated on the county’s website, the UDA plan presents a “vision for the development of new, walkable mixed-use neighborhoods, within the four neighborhood focus areas while preserving existing neighborhoods. Plans and development scenarios are conceptual and would be phased over the ensuing 20 years, contemplating future generations of development and adaptive reuses of certain parcels over that period.”
Miller said Planning Commissioner Keith Sheets described the Boyers Crossing development the best — as something that “meets the spirit and intent of the plan.”
As the request goes before the Board of Supervisors with no formal recommendation from planning commissioners, Miller said the future of the Boyers Crossing development will come down to three supervisors — the number needed to deny, approve or table the proposal for the time being.
