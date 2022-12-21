A solar developer has developed plans for a large-scale array in Keezletown.
Energix Renewables, of Arlington, plans a 73 megawatt project on approximately 380 acres on seven privately owned parcels west of Mountain Valley Road, east of Indian Trail Road, and north of Keezletown Road.
The project, named Skyline Solar, would need a special-use permit from Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors to advance.
Dominika Sink, director of project acquisition and development for Energix, said in an interview that the panel area would be about 100 acres, and would focus on being a “multi-use” project.
Sink said the project would preserve existing turkey operations on site, house beehives from a local beekeeper, and partner with local farmers to allow for sheep grazing between and under the panels.
“It’s a little bit different than pure panels and that’s it,” she said.
The project would have a 35 to 45 year lifespan, Sink said. Project representatives held a County-mandated community meeting last week. Sink said they intend to incorporate feedback from the meeting before submitting the application in early 2024.
Energix external affairs manager Katie Hernandez said the company also did a door-knocking campaign to discuss the projects and address neighbors’ concerns.
According to the project’s website, Skyline Solar will feature150-foot setbacks from property boundaries and roads and have “extensive vegetative buffers to protect the viewshed.” Vegetative screening will be provided along roads and adjacent properties wherever possible.
Sink said the project is in a “really good location.”
“It’s tucked away, and we’re kind of in the middle of the property,” she said.
This project will produce domestic, affordable, environmentally friendly energy to the Keezletown community. Skyline will offset approximately 108,000 tons of CO2, which is equivalent to emissions produced by 21,000 homes for one year,” the website states. “Skyline Solar will have a positive impact on the environment. There will be no pollution, no noise, and no traffic once the initial construction is complete. The project will be completely screened from roads and houses with trees, shrubs, and topography.”
Energix will partner with solar manufacturer First Solar to build the panels. First Solar representative Karen Drozdiak said First Solar uses technology to absorb sunlight efficiently and leaves a low carbon footprint.
If approved, Skyline Solar would be the second Energix project in Rockingham County. The firm also operates the approved Endless Caverns solar farm pitched in northern Rockingham County.
