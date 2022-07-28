A vacant lot near Turner Ashby High School may be the future home of a new housing development.
Bridgewater Town Council will consider the proposal by Evergreene Homes at its August meeting.
According to town documents, Evergreene is proposing 139 town houses on about 14 acres of land along Oakwood Drive in Bridgewater. Gwen Gottfried, town planner, said the site plan is under review by town staff, and she anticipates several changes before it is considered by Town Council.
The proposal, named The Glen at Cooks Creek, features four different types of town houses. Forty-five units are Watson or Wentworth style, both consisting of three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, according to the draft.
A Watson unit is approximately 1,659 square feet, and a Wentworth unit is approximately 1,828 square feet.
The plan calls for 47 Savannah units, which are approximately 2,126 square feet and feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The remaining 47 units are classified as Heritage units, which have three bedrooms but vary in size from 1,838 to 2,350 square feet and have between 2.5 and 4.5 bathrooms.
Residents would be required to join a homeowners association, according to documents proposed by Evergreene. Short-term rentals are prohibited, and leases must be for a year or more.
The property would be accessible from Oakwood Drive and Turner Ashby Drive, and a possible future road would connect the two.
The draft site plan shows 330 parking spaces: 192 off-street parking spots, 94 garages and 94 driveway spaces.
Evergreene Homes also operates the Preston Lake development just outside Harrisonburg city limits. Elsewhere in Virginia, the company has similar developments in Northern Virginia and Louisa County, according to its website.
Bridgewater Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal during its Aug. 9 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Sipe Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.