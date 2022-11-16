Isaac Kelley didn’t wait until the 11th hour to run for an open seat on the Timberville Town Council.
Instead, the 19-year-old decided to launch his write-in campaign at the 12th hour, at noon on Election Day.
With a whiteboard that read, “Write In: Timberville Town Council Isaac Kelley” and a small paper handout asking for votes, Kelley, who was 18 on Election Day, went to the Plains District Community Center, the town’s polling place, to campaign for votes.
“I kind of waited until the last minute to run,” says Kelley, whose birthday was Saturday.
According to the Rockingham County Department of Elections, Kelley’s write-in campaign earned 100 votes, granting him the third open Town Council seat. County officials finished tallying votes from last week’s election on Monday, signaling Kelley’s victory.
Kevin Farmer, a member of Timberville’s Planning Commission, got 82 write-in votes, according to Nick Ocampo, deputy county registrar. Incumbent Sharon Jones and newcomer Sarah Berry, who were both on the ballot, won the other two seats on council.
“It was something that I wanted to do, but I guess because of my age, I didn’t want to run and not get elected,” Kelley says.
The 2022 Broadway High School graduate and lifelong Timberville resident said he stays up to date with town proceedings, and thinks the town is doing a good job under Mayor Don Delaughter’s leadership, and the work from town staff and council.
His family runs Second Wind Firearms on McCauley Drive, and he hopes to run his own auto shop business, 2K Auto Sales, in the town.
When asked why he ran for Town Council, he pauses.
“I don’t really know,” he says. “...I don’t really know why.”
‘They Are The Future’
Kelley says he’ll be able to bring a younger perspective to Town Council as officials work to make decisions for the future.
“I think I can be a younger voice or opinion,” he says.
Timberville town officials say Kelley is the youngest person to hold a seat on council. Josh Gooden is believed to be the youngest person in Rockingham County to hold a council seat when he was elected to the Elkton Town Council in 2012, just a few days before celebrating his 19th birthday.
“You need the younger generations in to provide that cross-section of the population,” said Gooden, who won his third two-year term as mayor last week.
Gooden’s advice to Kelley, he says, is to “continue with your passion of serving your town and your hometown.”
During his hourslong campaign on Nov. 8, Kelley says, a “fair” amount of people seemed skeptical of his plans to run for Town Council due to his age.
“More or less, some weren’t too sure about an 18-year-old candidate,” he says.
But, he says he will take the job seriously and will work with Town Council to continue making Timberville a great place to live.
“I would like to pursue politics, at the local and state level,” he says. “So, I kind of felt like this was getting my foot in the door.”
Delaughter says he looks forward to working with Kelley, who he said is a hardworking young man who can bring a different perspective to council.
“It’s good to have someone on council who’s got a fresh outlook on things,” Delaughter says. “They are the future.”
‘Really Is A Good Town’
Kelley says he “really just wanted to be a part of the town” and fulfill a civic duty.
He says he’s met a lot of Timberville residents through seeing them at his parents’ gun shop, and he’s spent the past couple of years getting to know others through landscaping and mowing their yards.
“Don [Delaughter] definitely does a good job of representing the town,” Kelley says. “Timberville really is a good town.”
Once sworn in on council in January, he said, he’ll try to bring more family-oriented events to Timberville, like its neighboring town, Broadway, does.
“I’d push and plan for family events, and I’d be there and be a working body as well,” he says.
He says he’d also propose an idea of making nonlined roads golf-cart friendly, like other localities in Rockingham County. Interested residents may be able to register their golf cart through the police department, he suggests.
One of Kelley’s colleagues on council, Debbie Jessup, was one of his elementary school teachers when he went to Plains Elementary School several years ago.
“I love the fact that younger people are getting involved in this,” she said. “I look forward to seeing what ideas he brings to the table.”
