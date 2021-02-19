MOUNT CRAWFORD — Merritt Phillip "Bud" Walls left his mark on the town of Mount Crawford, figuratively and literally.
The former Army lieutenant colonel and Rockingham County educator served on Town Council until his death in February 2014 at the age of 76, tallying 33 years.
“He loved this town,” council member Toni Ray said. “When you hit 33 years … he loved this town.”
It’s hard to put into words the impact Walls had on Mount Crawford, Ray said, and even more difficult to find an appropriate way to honor his memory.
But it was a project Ray took on with open arms.
Ray began working with Walls after being elected to council in 2008 and spent six years getting acquainted with him.
“I will never forget him because he had this plastic milk crate filled with files,” she said.
When Walls attended meetings, information related to what would be discussed and files from years past were in the milk crate. If a council member had a question, Walls had the information in print ready to go.
Walls also had a distinct laugh that Ray can still hear in her head.
“He laughed hard,” she said. “He was such a joy to be around.”
Ray spent most of her time on Town Council finding a way to honor Walls. It was something that “had to be done,” she said.
She thought of renaming a street after him, and while that would have been fine, Ray said Walls deserved more, which led to naming a bridge after him.
Soon, the picturesque bridge crossing over the North River on Airport Road will be renamed the LTC Merritt “Bud” Walls Memorial Bridge.
“It’s a beautiful bridge, and he deserves that,” Ray said.
Ray said she hopes those who pass the bridge and see the new signs understand why Walls is being honored in that way.
Town Manager Libby Orebaugh, who helped with the project, said Walls was an integral part of the community, not just Mount Crawford.
“There is not a bad word that can be said about him,” she said. “He was highly respected.”
Town Council hopes to have a ceremony after the signs are placed when it is safe to do so. For Ray, driving down the memorial bridge will become part of her daily routine.
“Once the signs go up, that will be my new route home,” she said.
