A full slate of Rockingham County lawn parties is on the docket for this summer after a season where some, but not all, festivals returned to the area.
“It’s definitely something that gives each of the small communities in the county something to be proud of and a reason to get together,” said Josh Gooden, Rockingham County’s economic development and tourism coordinator.
This weekend, Grottoes, Timberville and Clover Hill have scheduled lawn parties. Both Grottoes and Timberville’s festivals will offer parades.
“I’m excited about having the parade back,” said Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter.
Timberville’s parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and starts at American Legion Drive to the lawn party grounds, said Chris Coffman, chief of the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department.
Coffman said Timberville’s lawn party, which runs today and Saturday, will feature inflatables, carnival games, barbecue chicken and other food options, karaoke and bingo.
There won’t be rides, but Coffman said there will be a $5 all-evening pass to enjoy the inflatable attractions.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Coffman said. “It’s been two years since we’ve been able to do this.”
Like most volunteer fire departments, lawn parties are the main source of funding. Coffman said the department “took a hit” financially during the pandemic, but the community rallied around the crew and still supported them through other fundraisers, like raffles.
In Grottoes, the annual lawn party kicked off Thursday night and runs until Saturday night. The events on today and Saturday kick off at 4 p.m. at the town park.
On Saturday, the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department will put on a parade at the Sixth Street and Forest Avenue intersection, travel down Forest Avenue and end at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 20th Street. The lineup begins at 4 p.m., and the parade will begin to move at 5 p.m.
Clover Hill’s lawn party is put on by the community’s Ruritan club, fire department and rescue squad. Last year, Clover Hill had a “food day” event, which was not really a lawn party, said Dennis Smith, financial chairman of the Clover Hill Ruritan Club.
Smith said Clover Hill’s lawn party, which consists of mainly food and carnival-style games, will begin today and Saturday afternoon at the Clover Hill Ruritan Park, 2100 Clover Hill Road.
All Summer Long
Lawn parties and festivals run countywide, all summer long.
June 10 and 11 — Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Club Lawn Party
June 18 — Singers Glen Lawn Party
June 18 — Broadway Family Fun Day
June 24 and 25 — Briery Branch Lawn Party
June 25 — Keezletown Ruritan Cruise-In
June 25 — West Rockingham Ruritan Summer Celebration
July 3 — Massanutten Summer Jam
July 4 — Clover Hill Ruritans Parade
July 7, 8 and 9 — Elkton Field Day
July 7, 8 and 9 — Mount Crawford Ruritan Lawn Party
July 9 — Broadway Red, White and Brew
July 13, 14, 15 and 16 — Bridgewater Fire Company Lawn Party
July 21, 22 and 23 — McGaheysville Lawn Party
July 21, 22 and 23 — Fulks Run Ruritan Lawn Party
Aug. 6 — Hose Company No. 4 Summer Bash and Cruise-In
Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 — Bergton Fair
Aug. 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 — Rockingham County Fair
Aug. 26 and 27 — Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Lawn Party
As is Elkton tradition, the town’s Field Day event in July will feature bluegrass music, flea markets, vendors and a beauty pageant, said Melissa Frazier Shifflett Stum, a member of the Elkton Junior Order, which organizes the event.
“To our little community, it’s huge to have this event,” Stum said.
The event, which occurs at Blue Ridge Park in Elkton, attracts thousands of people each year.
“The people of Elkton support this because it’s been a tradition for so long,” Stum said. “People look so forward to it and come in large numbers to support it.”
