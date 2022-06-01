GROTTOES — A leak at Grand Caverns Pool is to thank for Grottoes town officials delaying the pool's opening for the summer.
At a special Town Council meeting Friday evening, officials decided to delay the opening of the pool for a structural engineer to investigate the leak and report the findings to Town Council.
Mayor Jo Plaster said the leak spilled at least 5,000 gallons of water within the last month. She said that while unfortunate, the delay is for safety reasons.
According to its website, Grand Caverns Pool was expected to open June 11.
Council members Jim Justis, Tim Leeth, Joshua Bailey and Mark Sterling voted for the delay. David Raynes and Michael Kohl were absent.
