Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and pulled focus and energy from most other matters, the big question on the minds of parents of students who attend Linville-Edom Elementary School was whether the school would be open after the 2020-21 school year.
Due to the school’s need for a renovation and its unique septic system that could not be upgraded in traditional ways, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl recommended closing the school after the next academic year.
The recommendation upset parents, who then rallied to do what they could to keep LEES open. The School Board has discussed the matter but has yet to make a decision.
Originally, a timeline for deciding the fate of LEES was expected by the end of the current school year.
However, an engineer is working to design a septic system for LEES, similar to that of Lacey Spring Elementary School just a few miles down the road, that if doable and affordable, could keep Linville-Edom open, said School Board Chairman Lowell Fulk.
But that decision is months down the road and nothing is certain at this time. The design for the septic system is called a clean discharge system. The water would be cleaned and then would need to flow into a stream with a certain amount of constant movement, Fulk said.
Linville-Edom has such a stream nearby to make the system a possibility. But there are a number of factors that could prevent the school division from going down this path — firstly, the system will have to be approved by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Scheikl said. This process can take up to four months because of public hearings and other formalities.
If the DEQ approves the septic system, which could be delayed if it wants changes to the plan, the system can go out for bid. Depending on the bids, the septic system might be deemed too costly.
“We’re in a funny place,” Fulk said. “I don’t want to get folks’ hopes up, but the engineering firm is encouraging.”
The firm designing the septic system is Valley Engineering of Mount Crawford.
An announcement about LEES and the process for which the School Board is deciding whether to keep it open should come at the next School Board meeting on April 27. This will be a virtual meeting, which members of the public can observe through a YouTube Live link prior to the start of the meeting.
Scheikl, like Fulk, said he wanted to be cautious about giving false hope to parents who are desperate to keep Linville-Edom open. However, he said there is a reason for optimism that the engineering firm believes it can find a solution to the septic issue. It will just come down to cost.
“Once the plan is approved, we’ll have to make a decision about whether or not to send it out to bid,” Scheikl said “And once the bids are received, whether we can afford it or not.”
Also at the April 27 meeting, the board is expected to vote on the Turner Ashby district pilot program to start the school day later and shorten the day. This plan has already been approved by the School Board to begin next year. If the board decides it does not want to undertake this program at this time, another vote will be needed, Scheikl said.
