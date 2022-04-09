GROTTOES — Grottoes residents now have a place to remember a man they call a hero, a mentor and a friend.
On April 2, the town of Grottoes renamed Mountain View Park to John E. Painter Park before Chief Charlie’s Fish Day, an event named after the town’s former police chief Charlie Lawhorne.
“It is an honor to have known [Painter], and a humbling experience to be a part of the continuation of his legacy,” Mayor Jo Plaster said on April 2.
After serving as the police chief in Grottoes, Painter retired and took a job at Bridgewater College as a campus police officer. On Feb. 1, Painter and BC campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were shot and killed on campus.
“Things will never be the same,” said Jacob Painter, John’s nephew.
Remembering Painter
To know John Painter was to know a man of compassion and warmth, Plaster said.
“Chief Painter was a phenomenal role model and mentor,” she said. “He held a position of authority; however, he would talk with you, not to you. He took pride in his duties as an officer and he was especially well respected in our community.”
It didn’t matter what job Painter had to do, he always went after it with his best effort, said Lawhorne, who hired Painter in 2001.
“He was born to be a police officer — you could tell,” Lawhorne said.
Lawhorne commended the way Painter interacted with people in the town, and his incredible work ethic — during one of Painter’s midnight shifts, he went above and beyond to work 36 straight hours to ensure offenders of a crime were arrested after an incident in the town.
Lawhorne recalled a time when Painter played a role in turning a young man’s life around — after issuing a summons for the man, he later joined the Army and is now a law enforcement officer today, even attending Painter’s funeral service.
“That shows you how he interacted with people,” Lawhorne said.
Jeff Nicely, who was Grottoes town manager from 2013-2018, said Painter was a “great chief.”
“He was a man of his word and could be trusted always,” Nicely said. “If John Painter told you something, you could believe it was 100% true. Even the citizens he had to deal with that might have gotten into a little trouble knew they were being treated fairly and they respected John for that.”
Painter had a love for Grottoes and its residents, and “did everything in his power to protect them and their property,” Nicely said.
“John loved the outdoors,” Nicely said. “He loved to hunt and fish. If I ever had to call him when he was off duty, he would always answer the phone, but half the time it was him whispering from a duck blind or a deer stand.”
Nicely and Painter kept in touch once Painter retired from Grottoes in 2019, and Painter would tell him how much he loved being at Bridgewater College. On the day of the shooting, the first person Nicely thought of was his old friend.
“For some reason I just had a feeling that everyone would be fine as long as John was there,” Nicely said. “I worried about him because I knew he’d be the first to face the fire, that’s just the kind of guy he was.”
Painter led by example, and had an “incredible grace for people,” said Wes Baugher, an investigator at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Baugher knew Painter when he lived in Elkton while Painter was a police officer for that town, and they later worked together for 17 years in Grottoes.
Renaming Grottoes’ park is an “incredible honor,” Baugher said.
“It’s something his grandkids will see, and realize what a great human he was,” he said.
Painter had a unique way of diffusing stressful situations quickly, Baugher said, and would think things through — no matter how bad a situation might have been.
“He would be firm, but treat people with respect,” he said. “That goes a long way in this profession.”
Baugher said Painter had an “easygoing” nature, which made him easy to approach and talk to.
“If you knew him well enough to know him, you were blessed,” Baugher said.
Simply put, Painter “just cared about people,” said Jacob Painter.
“I didn’t feel like his nephew — I was really close with Uncle John,” Jacob Painter said. “He meant the world to me, and was a role model to me.”
When town officials first announced the renaming of the park, Jacob Painter said he began to tear up. If John Painter knew a park would have been named after him, he would have been amazed, Jacob Painter said.
“He would have said, ‘You don’t have to do all that,’” Jacob Painter said.
But the thing Jacob Painter will miss the most is his uncle’s constant support. Jacob Painter plays the electrical guitar, and he said when he first started, he wasn’t very good.
John Painter kept him playing, he said.
“Because of him, I kept doing it,” Jacob Painter said. “He was our biggest fan.”
Becoming a law enforcement officer is something Jacob Painter said he had always considered, and something he would talk to his uncle about. Now, it’s something Jacob Painter said he would really like to pursue.
“He’ll live on forever,” he said. “[John] and J.J.’s legacy — it’ll never disappear.”
John Painter’s ethics and character will live on for a long time, said Nathan Garrison, a former Grottoes town manager. Garrison said he was “an all-around great guy.”
“All that time I was working with John, he was just a very caring individual,” he said. “He was always there to meet the needs of whatever the job was.”
Garrison said John Painter was a great friend, and that people really liked and trusted him.
“His pillars and his character is something people aren’t going to forget,” Garrison said.
John Painter made work seem like fun and not like work, said Christa Hall, a former administrative assistant at Grottoes.
“He was somebody we could always count on,” she said.
John Painter’s memory will always live on in Grottoes, Hall said, especially with the renaming of John E. Painter Park.
“It just will,” she said.
John E. Painter Park, located at 1100 20th St. in Grottoes, hosts a fishing pond, baseball fields, volleyball and tennis courts, a walking trail, stage, picnic shelters, a driving range and more. Town officials hope to put up signage recognizing John Painter in the future, Plaster said.
And those who use the park will remember his legacy of being a friend, mentor and hero, people who knew him said.
